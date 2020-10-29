With Halloween on a Saturday this year, many of the boroughs and communities in Jefferson County are all celebrating Halloween on the same day. The following are the scheduled events and trick-or-treating hours around the county:
- will be celebrating Halloween with the annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the YMCA, and ending at the Brookville Fire Hall. trick-or-treating will follow at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- will have their Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m., which will march around East Union Street and Barclay Square, and end at the Central Fire Department Fire Hall. Prizes will be given out to the best costumes at the fire hall as well. trick-or-treating will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- will be having the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. beginning at the ambulance garage. trick-or-treating will immediately follow until 6 p.m.
- will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m, a change from the typical Sunday celebration as Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.
- will have a Halloween parade on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Memorial Park. trick-or-treating will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Main Street will be blocked off for these activities.
- will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
will have trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.