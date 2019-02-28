BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s 911 center processed 186 9-1-1 calls during the recent windstorm. The National Weather Forecast had cautioned people on poor traveling conditions Sunday and Monday, noting that potential gusts of up to 60 miles per hour could damage properties, causing downed trees and power lines.
Chris Clark, deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 Operations and Technology, said from those 911 calls, the center generated 193 calls for service in the computerated dispatch. Of those calls, they documented 79 reports of trees down and also had two structure fires and three motor vehicle accidents, “along with your normal everyday emergencies – your medical emergencies and police issues.”
He said the number of 193 calls for service “did not reflect the true number of incidents because a lot of your fire departments as they came across trees, they were cutting them up and dealing with them without being reported to 9-1-1. If I were going to just take a stab in the dark, I’d say you probably had 300 separate incidents across the county during the wind event.
“It affected every municipality in the county to some degree. Some less than others, but every municipality was active,” he said.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson noted that usually there are multiple calls for emergencies so the cleanup must have been happening quickly.
Clark said 75 percent of the incidents handled by the fire departments were cleaned up in minutes. A lot of it, he noted, seemed the bulk were small trees, limbs, etc. “Through this winter we’ve had smaller episodes of smaller trees down that got rid of a lot of the problematic trees.” He did note there were some incidents where firefighters were on scene for a few hours clearing trees and with lines down as well.
Clark noted that the emergency operation center did not have to be opened up as the “dispatch staff was able to handle it. We just moved some people around to give a little extra coverage and we were expecting it. The staff did really well at handling and mitigating everything.
“I did give the order part way through Sunday for the 911 center to go emergency operations condition. Basically, what that does is tell the agencies to kind of cut down on radio traffic if you can. If you can handle things on your own do what you can do on your own. We’ll give you stuff as we get it and so forth. That seemed to work out fairly well.
“There were a few municipalities considering opening shelters if the power had not been restored when it was. In Punxsutawney there was one (a shelter) set up at the Elk Run Fire Hall. Part of Punxsutawney was going to be out of power” and still was at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Punxsutawney Salvation Army was open to those still impacted by power outages on Tuesday.
Clark said there was still about 1,000 power outages late Tuesday morning according to the Penelec and Unilec websites, mainly in the Punxsutawney area but also scattered throughout the county. By 5 p.m. Tuesday that number had dwindled to about 194 outages, some affect 21-100 people – times for service restoration ranged from 8, 10 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Prior to that there were several thousands of outages that were mitigated within a short time to a few hours,” Clark noted.
The calls the 911 center handles off the non-emergency system from the regular administrative numbers, numbered 252 during the windstorm. Some, Clark, noted were emergencies but came through the administrative number rather than 9-1-1. That equated more than six hours worth of talk time, he said in the incoming calls. There were 392 out-going calls that equated to about 10 hours of talk time. That 16 plus hours were in almost a 48-hour period, he said.
“The county was very lucky. We could have had more power outages with longer durations,” Clark said. “I think we faired fairly well for what came at us.”
Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik asked on the status of the tower site in Reynoldsville.
“The power outage over by Reynoldsville affected directly our fire tower radio site, which is the main hub for our radio system,” Clark replied, adding that “not that if it’s taken out the radio system won’t work but it does limit our capabilities.”
The generator at the site did not activate when the power went out, Clark said. “We’re fortunate enough to have a large battery bank up there to keep everything going anywhere from 20 to 36 hours optimally, but with the extra radio traffic it drains the batteries quicker.”
Clark said it was discovered there was something wrong with the generator, which is the property of the National Weather Service because it has a transmitter in that building. NWS came up and repaired it.
Prior to NWS’ arrival, “our maintenance department arrived on site and was able get the generator running enough to get everything back on line until they got there to repair it.”
Clark also noted that “the electric lines from Unilec to the site were down, all along the road and up into the woods,” adding that Unilec has repaired all of it. “Everything is back to normal right now.
“It just shows you that 9-1-1 itself has emergencies during these emergencies that could potentially be problems and cause issues to the system. Everything is back to normal operation now.”
