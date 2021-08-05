BROOKVILLE — Katy’s Route 28 Bulk Foods was a steady source for grocery store products through COVID-19, and has continued to expand local products and host events over the past couple of years of new ownership.
Katy Zafuto took ownership of the store in May 2019, and has continued expanding her products, with as many local products as she can.
“I really enjoy working with her and she really loves running her store. She is striving for a large selection in the store so that there will be something for everyone in her store and she always tries to keep everything she does local if possible,” said Tammy Miller, who does public relations for the store.
Zafuto carries Punxsutawney local Stello Foods in the store, and hosts a tasting event for customers to try the products. She has been carrying Stello Foods products for about a year, and started hosting the tastings about five months ago.
“...They come and let people sampe three or four of the products that Katy’s carries so they can decide if they like them and want to buy them. The customers seem to really enjoy getting to try the products and it is a fun time,” Miller said.
This month’s tasting will be Friday,Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Katys. Each tasting offers samples of three or four of the products that Katy’s Carries from Stello Foods. Zafuto has noticed a difference in the sale of these items since starting the tastings, with sampled items often leaving the shelves a little quicker.
Stello’s does tastings like this one at some other stores that carry their products as well. Katy’s has a wide variety of their products, and continues to add to it. Some of their most popular are peach bourbon barbecue sauce, spicy honey mustard dipping sauce, pineapple salsa, and sweet pepper mustard.
Along with Stello Foods, she also carries three different kinds of honey from local producers, local made maple syrup, and local Amish rolled butter, local baked goods, and some handmade items as well.
She gets fresh produce locally once or twice a week, and gets deliveries of everything else everyday of the week except Sundays.
She also carries a full aisle of gluten-free products for those who need it.
“She (zafuto) does her best at everything that she does and she really cares about her customers and makes sure they are happy so they keep coming back,” Miller said.