KNOXDALE — The Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department is bringing back an old tradition to this year’s Homecoming weekend with the KTVFD Royal Pageant.
KTVFD Secretary Tricia Rittenhouse said this was a tradition of Homecoming many years ago, but was stopped. While looking for some new events for the celebration, the pageant was mentioned and the department decided to try to bring back the event.
The deadline to register for the pageant is Saturday, August 21, and the deadline for the coloring or essay submission is Sunday, Aug. 29. Registration applications can be emailed by Rittenhouse to anyone interested. She can be contacted at 83racin@gmail.com or 814-715-6310.
Hoping to draw more participation, Rittenhouse opened up the pageant to children as young as 1 year old up to 20 years old. There will be three divisions — Fire Princess ages 1 to 7 years old, Jr. Fire Queen ages 8 to 16 years old, and Fire Queen ages 17 to 20 years old.
Participants have to have been a resident of Knox Township at some point in their life, but do not have to currently live there.
“I thought it would be something fun... Mainly we just want them to participate in the parade,” Rittenhouse said.
The judging will be solely based on the essays the contestants submit, and will be judged blindly by the panel of judges. The Fire Princess category will not have to write an essay, but will instead have a coloring activity to complete.
“All participants complete an essay on your life in Knox Township and the community,” Rittenhouse said. “Let us know how you love being a resident of Knox Township, Jefferson County.”
There is a 300 word minimum for Jr. Fire Queen contestants, and a 500 word limit for Fire Queen contestants.
“I’m going to know who the participants are, the judges won’t have a clue. They’ll get copies of the essays, and the originals will be attached to the registration. The only thing that will be attached to it will be the judges portion,” Rittenhouse said.
There is no cost to enter the pageant. The winner will receive a $50 cash prize, a sash and a crown.
The winners will be announced Friday during Bingo, and are welcome to be in attendance during the announcement. They will also be required to attend the parade on Saturday.