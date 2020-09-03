KNOXDALE — Residents of Knoxdale gathered on Sunday to celebrate what has been a three year process of improving and adding to the playground in town, giving children a recreation area to play in.
This was accomplished completely by the donations of residents in town, and was celebrated with the same sense of community that made it possible.
Dave Miller and his family attended the dedication ceremony with a machine to make and serve homemade ice cream to the crowd, which amounted to 53 bowls being served.
“It is a privilege and an honor to be a part of this church and this community. Generous hearts that value their children and families,” said Pastor Joni Miller during the dedication. “Providing a safe space where children can come to learn and grow and play and share is a great investment in our next generation. This investment in our children can have life-long effects. Many lessons are learned on the playground.”
In the fall of 2017 the Knoxdale United Methodist Playground Committee decided to move the playground to the lot behind the Knoxdale United Methodist Church. In the spring of 2018, the former lot was sold, and equipment was moved; swings, truck, uneven bars, basketball hoop, yogi, and the duck. In the fall of 2018, the church and committee went together to build a new shelter, which sits by the playground.
In 2019, members of the committee started looking at playground equipment for a new playground set. The group found a playground set they liked at Country Acres in Clarin, but the cost at about $15,300 seemed out of reach for the small community.
They applied for several grants, but received no money. In January, the church made the decision to raise the money on their own, and go with a smaller set if necessary.
The committee discussed sending out letters to the community about the fundraising effort. During the March meeting it was suggested that donations be asked for through the church newsletter, and the Knoxdale community Facebook page.
“In April, it was included in the newsletter and I wrote a letter to the Knoxdale area folks explaining the situation, the cost, and how we wanted to develop the new playground. Then I prayed by faith believing if it was meant to be it would happen,” Deb Wolfe said.
Donations started coming in by mid-April, and by the end of the month Wolfe was on the phone with County Acres ordering the set the group had priced in the fall.
“Volunteers came forward to clear the spot. One neighbor was redoing their landscaping and gave us the timbers to put around the outside. Donations continue to come in. Some folks gave from their little while others gave from their abundance. God blessed us through them all,” Wolfe said.
By the end of June the total amount raised was $17,632. This was enough for the playset and then some. The additional money was used to rebuild the benches, tire swing, but the weed barrier, and an extra half ton of rubber mulch for around some of the other equipment.
The delivery was scheduled for June 18, but similar to many other plans this year it was postponed because the company in Lancaster was shut down. On June 30, Wolfe received the call that the playground would arrive on July 2.
The truck arrived at about 5:30 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m. the playset was up and ready to play. The only piece missing was the spiral slide, which was on backorder. It arrived Saturday, just in time for the dedication.