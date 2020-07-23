SUMMERVILLE — The Labor Day festival in the park has been canceled this year due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
“The Summerville Public Library and Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association have come to a difficult decision to cancel our Labor Day Festival at the park,” said Jennifer Coleman, library director.
The day is typically kicked off with the Labor Day parade, which ends at the park. The park is normally filled with vendors and fun activities for families.
There will still be chicken and roast beef dinners available to show support for the fire department and library.
We are still doing the Chicken BBQ and Roast Beef dinner as a drive thru at the Fire Hall,” Coleman said.
A meal will be $10 and a half will be $7 at the fire hall until they are sold out. The drive-thru will lead past the truck bay door, where dinners will be relayed from inside the fire hall.
All the food sales benefit the Summerville Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the Summerville Public Library.