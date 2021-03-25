BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library will be accepting entries into the annual poetry contest, bringing together poets of all ages to share their work.
The 26th annual poetry contest will open for entries on April first, and will remain open until April 29. Library Director Janine Strohm said all the plans for the award ceremony are subject to last minute changes as they evaluate restrictions.
This year’s guest judge will be David Drayer, Pennsylvania native and author of novels Strip Cuts, A Noble Story, Something Fierce, and the novella, Attachment. Drayer was born in Rimersburg, PA and has lived in many cities and towns across the country.
The contest is free to everyone, and poems of all styles and arrangements are welcome. The poetry awards ceremony with Drayer will take place May 16 at 2 p.m. Those who win will be invited to read their poem to the audience at the award ceremony.
“I wish we could have the fifth graders here. I spoke to Tina Zimmerman and in-person just won’t work. I am hoping to do something virtual though,” Strohm said.
She said Jess Weible, of the Watershed Journal and Watershed Book and Literary Arts Center is helping her with the details.
The guidelines and cover sheet will be available to pick up at the library or can be found online, on the library’s website.
“I talked with David Drayer and we are planning on having an in-person awards event outside since the capacity limits went up,” Strohm said.
The rest of the contest will be as normal this year.