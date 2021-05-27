BROOKVILLE — Representatives of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library met with the Brookville Borough Council Financial Committee to discuss the finances of the library, and possible allotments from the council.
Library director Janine Strohm and Library Board Vice President Seth Kerr attended the special meeting with the borough council last Tuesday to discuss financials. The Financial Committee is made up of Council President Phil Hynes, Karen Algeier, and Ken King.
The committee received an invoice from the library regarding the LED upgrade of the lights at the library. Caylor Electric did this, and the total the library paid was $6,594.13, and the library had a grant that covered about $400 of this.
“I’m not asking you for the whole thing, although I’d like the whole thing, just any of it would be great,” Strohm said.
Algeier asked Strohm about the library’s finances in the last 12 months.
“To be honest with you, if we had not gotten the PPP grant, we would be real bad. We were able to get it. We weren’t able to have the book sale which brings in $8,000, we weren’t able to have any of our fundraiser which brings in $4,000,” Strohm said.
Kerr followed this up saying, “the PPP grant is also Janine being very diligent with figuring out what to do.”
Strohm said she’s been going out and actively looking for other sources of income because until the end of November last year, the library only had 40 percent of their state budget, which she said was a $25,000 cut.
“I don’t put much stock in the state giving us what we need, to be honest with you and that’s why I’ve been looking at other grants and I’ve been talking to the municipalities. I know they don’t have much money either,” Strohm said.
She explained that the library has increasing costs, like electric bills increasing, the cost of wood going up, and the talks of increasing the minimum wage. The library has to make sure they cover all their costs, according to Strohm, and just being “flat funded” is good but not good going forward.
The council discussed when the last time the allotment to the library was increased, and all agreed it hadn’t been increased in many years. Borough Manger Dana Rooney said it had not been done since she had been with the borough, which is about eight years.
“We’re all very supportive of the library,” King said.
“We basically just wanted your input and we’ll bring it up and discuss it further,” Hynes said.
Strohm said she believes the library made about $3,000 from the food truck festival fundraiser held two weeks ago.