PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Lindsey Fire Company turned pink on Saturday when they surprised two children with cancer with a Pink Truck from the Pink Heals organization.
Firefighter Matt Strouse contacted the Pink Heals group to have a fire truck brought for Lyndsay, 7, and Braden, 11, who are battling cancer.
Pink Heals is an organization that tours the country with pink fire trucks and police cars to raise awareness about breast cancer, or any cancer, and help support the families of those battling cancer. The group supports all types of cancer relief, but has a focus on women as a whole.
Their mission is “to provide the pathway for giving that drives funding solution to individuals and communities in need on a global level,” According to their website. Pink Heals was started in 2007 by Dave Graybill “on the belief that it is the heart of woman that hold families and communities together.”
Fire Fighter Matt Strouse contacted the Slate Belt Chapter of Pink Heals about coming to Punxsutawney to show local families they are not in the fight against cancer alone. This chapter is the closest in the state to Punxsutawney, but still had to travel 300 miles to come.
“I felt like I needed to do something to brighten Lindsay and Braden’s day,” Strouse said.
Strouse found the group in July, and reached out about their making the trip. At the time, the group only had one fire truck, named Margaret, after the chapter founder’s mother-in-law. Each of the fire trucks in the program is named after a woman who has battled cancer. The ride would’ve been hard to make in that truck, but the chapter recently received “Jackie” from a Rhode Island chapter and the new truck was better suited for the long drive.
“I’m in debt to them because they drove this far to do this...,” Strouse said.
Chapter President Eric Aquino, his family, and fire truck driver Robert Rhodes made the 300 mile trip, arriving in Punxsutawney late Friday night.
“This has been our longest trip to date, but they needed someone to come visit, and we were the closest chapter, and we weren’t going to say no to them,” Aquino said.
The group brought gift baskets for the children, and they and their families got a chance to add their names to the trucks. They also donated blankets to survivors and those currently battling cancer.
“It’s to show those two families how much the community is behind them, and they are not battling this struggle alone... We did the easy part, we just drove here. They (the fire department) organized, planned, got hotels to donate rooms for us. They did all the hard part, which is bringing the community together,” Aquino said.
Strouse took about a month to plan the event. Once word got out about it, many community members rallied around to help their fellow neighbors, and show the children how much support they have. He said he feels like he has made two lifelong friends after meeting Aquino and Rhodes.