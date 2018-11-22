PUNXSUTAWNEY — When Lori Ebel of Punxsutawney lost her sister to cancer more than seven years ago, she decided to keep her memory alive and flying by helping others facing the same struggle.

Lisa Noerr, a local school teacher and mother of two girls, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. At the time, she was living in Virginia, where her parents traveled to help her around the house during her treatments, Ebel said.

Although Noerr had good health insurance, she wasn’t working during her treatments, and they still faced financial struggles as many cancer patients do. Many also don’t have the help that her parents were able to provide during her illness.

“I decided I wanted to do something better for people,” Ebel said. “You shouldn’t have to choose between chemo or getting gas or buying groceries.”

Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund, which was started a little more than five years ago, provides financial help to people in Jefferson County and the Punxsutawney Area School District who are living with cancer, Ebel said. The organization stemmed from a Relay for Life group made up of people touched by cancer — all of whom wanted to see funds stay in the local community.

Noerr had a ladybug tattoo on her back, and the team name just stuck, Ebel says.

Offering much more than just donations, Lisa’s Ladybugs contributes to everyday costs that help make the lives of cancer patients a little easier, Ebel said. The first person the organization helped was an elderly man, whose wife had lung cancer — they helped with the couple’s air conditioning bill.

“I’m trying to give people a little bit of sunshine, during a time that I know is so dark,” she said.

From the beginning, her goal was to start a locally-focused organization, where all donations go right back into the cancer community, Ebel said.

Lisa’s Ladybugs has helped close to 250 people, some with simple, everyday efforts like paying an electric bill, or giving a restaurant gift card so they don’t have to cook at night, Ebel said. They’ve done things like buy winter tires for the people who travel to Pittsburgh for chemotherapy treatments or pay for Health Ride transportation.

The community has also provided immense support to the Ladybug group, Ebel says. The local volleyball team does a “Dig Pink” fundraiser for them each year, and area businesses also contribute. The organization’s “Turkey Trot” event is held every Thanksgiving, and a golf outing at Scottish Heights raises funds each summer.

With each package she sends to a patient, Ebel includes a neutrally-colored, fleece tie blanket that area youth help make. Students will also make “Ladybug” cards, which are included in packages with gift cards.

“My sister was cold all the time during chemo,” Ebel said. “Fleece blankets are so soft and comforting.”

These little things, like creating a blanket or a card, let the person know people in the community are thinking of them, Ebel said. In the future, she eventually would like to give a “care package” to the places providing chemo treatments.

When she thinks of her sister, Ebel says she knows she’d be very proud of her — helping the people who may need it most.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “When I talk about this, I get to talk about her.”

To donate or find out more, visit www.lisasladybugs.org or the Facebook page.

Donations may also be sent to:

Lisa’s Ladybugs

P.O. Box 692

Punxsutawney, PA 15767