BROOKVILLE — A Brookville resident addressed the Brookville Borough Council during its meeting last Tuesday to ask for guidance on what he should do as an immunocompromised person in a town where many choose not to wear a mask in public.
Mark Lussky began by asking for council’s advice on how to deal with maskless individuals.
“As I look about our rural community, I have to conclude that there are a lot of people who are trying to kill me. These are the maskless people who show no respect for human life and public health and safety,” Lussky said.
He added that he had seen a lot of Super Bowls and was hoping to live to see how the Steelers played this season. He said the public health order requiring masks seems like a reasonable law to him, intended to benefit the public health.
He also said that he doesn’t go out often, mostly just for supplies and food.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the people over at the Giant Eagle Supermarket who are very compliant in their respect for human life and safety,” Lussky said.
He again asked what he should do. He didn’t want to use law enforcement if the result would be people being put in close quarters, where it would be easier for them to contract COVID-19. He also said he considered a private person’s arrest, but this outcome would be just the same as calling law enforcement.
Lussky said one approach he has used is to applaud someone who is wearing a mask and contrast this respect for life and safety with the disregard for human life of the people who are not wearing masks. These people, he noted, are often silent when he does this. He also pointed to those who will wear a mask to enter a store, then take it off once inside.
“So, I ask you for your guidance, understanding or advice so I can live another year, and see how the Steelers do,” Lussky said.
During the final comments Council President Phil Hynes thanked Lussky for speaking out about masks in the community.
“I’m speaking for myself, but I certainly promote it, and we can only urge that the rest of the town follow suit,” Hynes said.