BROOKVILLE — As the topic of tolling Interstate-80 bridges has recently been shared by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a means of funding the replacement of the North Fork Bridges, local officials of the Brookville Borough and Jefferson County provided their reactions and comments to this possibility, and how they believe it could affect the community.
Borough CouncilCouncil President Phil Hynes – “Brookville’s first responders risk their lives to provide emergency service on I-80. If tolls are ever collected there should be some revenue sharing with the local government.”
Council Member David Taylor – “I would oppose the tolling of the I-80 bridges. It appears to me that it would be one more slap in the face to rural north-central Pennsylvania. Most cross-country traffic is probably going to pay the tolls anyway, but it could result in significantly increased truck traffic and congestion in our immediate area and damage to our local roads. Also, many of us depend on the eastbound bridge to travel to DuBois to work every day, and over a year, tolls would inflict a financial burden that we just don’t need.”
Council Member Ken King,- “I am totally against any tolling on I-80, especially the “bridges” here. Maybe if we had three lanes like in Ohio, it might be a consideration.”
Council Vice President Karen Algeier – “I understand that PennDOT is contemplating the tolling of the bridge that transverses the Brookville Borough. It is my recollection that PennDOT was also contemplating tolling all of Interstate-80 in an effort to raise funds for maintenance and repairs to the Interstate. The history of toll roads within the Commonwealth with PennDOT at the helm has been a disaster, hence, the Wolf Administration turned the turnpike over to a private for-profit corporation that has continued to increase tolls expeditiously. There is a cause-and-effect situation that they have failed to factor into the equation, that being, the effect on the surrounding communities and the local road impact. I believe they would be foolish to think that the money raised by tolling the bridge would come anywhere near the cost in the short-term. However, the impact of those who chose to avoid the toll or those without updated GPS would be significant to the local businesses, residents, police incidents, fire calls and gridlock on our major thoroughfares. It would be short-sighted for them to unilaterally toll the “Bridges” ultimately, their goal would be to toll all of Interstate-80 from Ohio to New York, making travel to and from work in the tri-county area an additional expense to the workforce, and/or making travel along Route 322 somewhat onerous. Will PennDOT provide the maintenance and upgrades to keep our state routes moving. Will it impact local businesses? There are so many variables it is hard to fathom whether this is sustainable. Discussing this is part of the tactic they are using to delay construction of the failing bridges crossing the North Fork Creek. I would question why they moved forward without the funding in place? If they have the plans why are they not bringing forward to the community? It looks like they put the cart before the horse. I am admittedly against the tolling of the bridges. I am in favor of their replacement as quickly as possible.”
Borough Manager Dana Rooney – “I’m very concerned about the effects tolling the North Fork I-80 bridges might have on Brookville Borough. As a small town, we may see a significant increase in traffic to avoid the North Fork bridge toll. This will put an increased strain on our local roads and create more expenses for the Borough.”
Jefferson County CommissionersCommissioner Jack Matson – “We just got word of that probably the same time everyone else did, and there’s pluses and minuses for all of it. Just me personally, I know that bridge has been a dangerous bridge for a long time, and it has needed to be replaced, and it has been one of our priorities making some noise to get that replaced. When hey decide that they don’t have any money to replace it so their going to toll us that changed the tune just a little bit.”
“I guess we’re stuck, it’s one of those other things we talked about the state, I mean with COVID, and even before that, the state budget was a mess. It’s still a mess. I really wish it would come out of the state, out of vehicle tax or something like that but it doesn’t. That is the best scenario of the day is to toll it. I would like to see other options pursued and exhausted before they do that.”
Commissioner Herb Bullers – “I think the important thing is just make sure everybody takes a moment and gives them your input on this, you got the opportunity, because I’m sure that’s going to weigh into the effect that we have.”
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik – “There’s pros and cons to tolling it. It needs replaced, just getting off the phone with Chris and Tracy, there’s been so many wrecks there that it probably wasn’t built correctly to begin with. I’m sure there was a lot of politics involved in how they put it in there, but it’s a federal bridge and PennDOT controls it.”