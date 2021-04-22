BROOKVILLE — Main Street Revolution is a recently opened record and music store on Main Street, also offering some extra treats for its customers.
Main Street Revolution is the culmination of Michael Phillips’ dream to own a music store. He began collecting records two years ago to build up his inventory to eventually open a shop. Finding a space for the shop was the hard part.
He finally found the opportunity in 2020, when the chance to start his own business presented itself as a positive out of the pandemic. This is his first time working in retail at all.
“Music was more of a hobby, but I’ve bought and sold music since the 90s,” Phillips said.
His main focus in the shop is on records, but there are also collections of tapes and CDs to choose from. The music ranges from vintage to modern starting as far back as the 50s, and covers all genres.
“I like all types of music. There’s nothing that I don’t like. It’s like an outlet,” Phillips said.
Phillips also has record players for sale in the shop. Something he doesn’t advertise, but is a service offered is his ability to also repair the players.
Along with the music, the shop offers some extras for sale as well when it comes to music material. There are also some posters, a few books, pins, patches, and other extras to browse on the shelves. The shop offers mystery bags for purchase well for those who are adventurous and like surprises.
He said he always knew he wanted to have a little something extra in his shop to complement the music, and he ended up adding smoothies and drinks.
The shop offers smoothies, smoothie bowls, bubble teas, and ice coffee along with all the music and band merchandise.
Phillips is constantly bringing in new merchandise into the store weekly, and posts any new items on the businesses Facebook page. The Facebook page, Main Street Revolution, is the best way to check out what’s new in the store. They also offer bundles randomly, which can also be found on Facebook.
“It will be sporadic, whenever we feel like it,” Phillips said. “We try to put especially new music out every week, but we try to put out new things every week in general.”
Having his own business also offered Phillips the ability to have a more flexible schedule to take care of his children. He also said he doesn’t like to be told what to do, so he’s been enjoying being his own boss.
There are not set hours for the shop yet, but they will find more consistent hours as the weather gets nicer. He is working on several plans for events and looking ahead to Laurel Festival.
Phillips said he has a core group of regulars already who stop in weekly since the store opened a month ago.