PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Make-A-Wish Punxsutawney Regional office celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the organization’s new office Thursday morning.
The Regional Manager Lacy Bair said Make-A-Wish is continuing to do their best despite these uncertain times.
The Punxsutawney office originally opened in July 1994, and is one of seven regional Make-A-Wish offices that serve the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia area.
The office has moved from 119 North Findley St. to 219 West Mahoning St., located in the building to the right of Rite Aid.
This office will continue to serve Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.
“Despite this change in location and the current health crisis, Make-A-Wish is still granting life changing wishes for local children facing critical illnesses. The Punxsutawney Regional Office needs the support from its community so that it can continue to bring hope and comfort to some of the kids who need it most, especially during a time that is often filled with stress and isolation,” Bair said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the local chapter has canceled more than 70 fundraising events, equating to a loss of more than $750,000 in revenue, according to Bair.
Fundraising events are going virtual in an attempt to make up some of this money, with a virtual 90s trivia night coming up later this month. On Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Make-A-Wish will host the first ever virtual 90s trivia night.
Participants are encouraged to test their 90s knowledge to win prizes and help wishes come true. There will be a $10 participation fee. Guests can play individually or as a team. Register for a spot on the 90s Trivia website.