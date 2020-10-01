MARIENVILLE — The annual Oktoberfest celebration was held in Marienville over the weekend, with all the popular events as every year.
With many festivals and events being cancelled this year, it was a welcome weekend of fun for all who attended the weekend long festivities.
Roxanne Thornton said she had been asked by many people if the festival would still take place, but in the end she just couldn’t see the year happening without it. She figured some would avoid the gathering, but still wanted to have the celebration.
Friday night kicked off the event with a street dance running from 7 to 10 p.m. with music provided by Digitrax. This was popular among the younger children at the festival, while others took the chance to browse some of the vendor stands early.
Saturday was as full of activity as ever with the Marienville Lions Club having their chicken barbecue during the first full day of vendors and crafters. This day also held all the fun contests for children to participate in.
The corn husking contest started noon, kicking off the contests and fun. At 1 p.m. the children’s bike race was held, then changed into the popular tractor races at 2 p.m.
The parade was held at 4 p.m. filling the street with floats and side by sides.
The final day of the festival saw one more day of food and vendors set up. A town-wide church service was held in the town square at 11 a.m. The Care show sponsored by the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pet parade was the last major event taking place at 2 p.m.
The day ended with a drawing for all the raffles at 4 p.m. Sunday.