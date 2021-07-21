Editor’s Note: The following accounts were provided by area residents via Facebook who experienced the 1996 flood that devastated the Brookville, Summerville and New Bethlehem areas.
Karen Cochran BovairdWe lived at 59 South Pickering St. My husband, Gary Bovaird, was a truck driver for Penn Traffic in DuBois. He had to go down Route 36 to Punxsutawney, and the back roads to get to work. We watched small buildings crash into the Pickering Street Bridge. There was just water everywhere.
Barb Basinger ShermerI grew up on Taylor Street in the only house removed for flood control. My parents still lived there and had to move elsewhere. The house was moved to another location further down on Taylor Street on the other side of the road. We experienced a lot of high water at the original location, but the worst we ever got was to have some in the cellar and a flooded backyard. That house appeared in pictures in the Red Cross pamphlet and I think in the paper where it showed how very badly flooded it was in the 1996 flood.
Sheena BrownI remember helping my mom’s friend help the elderly out of Mulberry Square and transferring them to the high school. I remember pushing wheelchairs and them holding onto me. I was 11. I recall being scared and excited.
Sandy HolbenI remember it rained and stormed all night. The firemen knocked on our door early in the morning and told us to “leave, leave now!” They said “take both of your cars.” Our garage got 6 feet of water in it. Our basement and main floor of our house was flooded. I also remember coming into the house when it was over and seeing the refrigerator tossed on its side and the living room furniture tossed over. We will always be grateful to the firemen for their insight, otherwise we probably would have lost one of our cars, as we would never have thought to take both cars.
Wanda NowarkCrazy cause the water was really high in April that year also.The highest it had been since the 50s. As I stood on the Pickering Street bridge with Frank Ferro watching the ice go! Then this hit so much devastation. From our hometown down through Summerville and on.
Wayne KocherI was running a week-long nature camp at Walter Dick Park. Every Thursday, after day camp, I would take my camp kids for an overnight campout at a place we called the Old Park. It was a two mile hike up into the Northfork Watershed and next to a tributary, Sugar Camp Run, that fed into the Northfork Creek. Our camp day was wet and I decided to postpone the overnight campout for Friday night instead of Thursday night. The kids argued with me and begged to go on Thursday but I held my ground and insisted that our campout would be Friday. I woke up early Friday morning at home to a phone call telling me that I would have to cancel day camp and the overnighter because the town of Brookville was closed down. As I soon learned, the town was flooded and so was the Dr. Walter Dick Park, where I conducted my day camps. A couple days later, I managed to hike up to the camping site and found out that the place we set up tents would have been under four or five feet of water. Twelve campers and I may have been swept down river that night if I hadn’t made that decision. I was so grateful for the Lord’s intervention on my decision. Consequently, that was the last Nature Camp I held at the Walter Dick Park because it was gated up and closed to the public for five or six years.
On July 19, 1996, I was a teacher at Redbank Valley Schools, on summer break, of course. I got a call from our administrator asking for volunteers to help with cleanup at the High School. Living in Brookville, and seeing what happened there, I had not even given thought about downstream. The Redbank Valley High School is located just off the banks of the Redbank Creek, 20 miles south of Brookville. I drove down to school as soon as Route 28 South was passable. I walked through the muddied entrance into the high school and there, before me, the high water mark on the walls, like someone had drawn a perfectly straight, horizontal line along every hallway and classroom in the building. Six feet above the floor. Of course, the floor was under several inches of mud, as well as all the desks, chairs, tables, computers, lab tables, etc, etc, etc. I walked over to the auditorium, which was sloped down to the stage area from the entrance. I heard pumps running and curiously opened the door to see what was going on. Before my eyes, which was once a 700 seat assembly hall, was a lake of muddied water, remnants of the flood. Millions of gallons of water. Overwhelmed by what I just experienced, I realized that this is where I work. Come August 28th, six weeks from then, I would be without a job unless this building was open for business. Talk about an improbable task. I was told that since the water damage came downstream from Brookville, and Brookville’s wastewater treatment plant had been severely damaged during the flood, that the risk of E-coli and other dangerous bacteria was present anywhere the water had settled. That meant that everything in the building from the high water mark down to the tile flooring, had to go. Now the charge evolved from improbable to impossible, so it seemed. The administration was putting together a volunteer group to start removing everything, literally, in the building, as well as hiring crews to begin work on specific areas of the reconstruction. The building would be open any day, every day, until work was completed. So, I spent the rest of July and August, along with probably another 100 or more teacher and staff volunteers, and volunteer groups from outside the area, removing everything, including kitchen sinks and walls, to a fleet of dumpsters in the parking lot. Well, we did not start school on the scheduled first day but managed a small miracle by starting classes just two weeks later. Many of the classrooms still did not have desks and seats but students did not mind as classes continued through the month, and new furniture, computers, classroom books, pencils, paper, office supplies, white boards, etc, slowly trickled in to complete the impossible dream. People are amazing when disaster hits an area. It blew my mind of how so many folks out there dropped every aspect of their normal lives to pitch in and help others affected by this flood. The empathy, generosity, and altruistic acts were rampant in these rural communities along the northern reaches of the Redbank Creek. A true testament of what heroes will reach out to do when disaster strikes and people are in harm’s way. So proud to be part of this America we live in.
Nancy Leach Geist
I lived on Western Avenue, and had a birds-eye view of the devastation just one street below. I thought I was dreaming when I looked out the window and saw so many neighbors underwater up to their second stories. My parents were out of town, I told them they couldn’t come home, all the bridges were out. But what I remember most was the aftermath, week after week of cleanup and seeing people’s possessions in giant heaps waiting to be hauled away. So shocking and sad for our little town!
Lyndell Hetrick Holtz
I lived in Ohl at the time. I recall hearing it rain through the night non-stop. Around 6am we got a call that Summerville was experiencing major flooding. We jumped in our car and ten minutes later we were brought to a halt several feet from the bridge. We could not believe what we were seeing! The bridge was completely under water. We were speechless. It was impossible to comprehend what we were witnessing. This just couldn’t be happening to our little town!
Dave Shaw
I had lived in Brookville a long time; however, I was spending the week with my grandparents in Clearfield. I ended up watching the bulk of it on TV and later heard of it all secondhand. My friends had stayed up all night on a porch on Short Street watching the rainfall in sheets. They described rivers running down the streets and geysers at every storm drain. My sister woke up in Belgiumtown to an evacuation order. As they were trying to drive through the headlight deep water covering the little road that ran along the creek her small Datsun began to float off the road. Her and her husband had to bail from the car and run for high ground. It was later discovered down river full of mud. I missed the immediate devastation, but I did spend the next couple weeks working to help people in Belgiumtown remove all manner of debris from in and around their homes. So much mud!
Michael Greeley
I was 13. I remember my mom getting a phone call that my dad’s place of work, Penn Separator’s front windows had blown out. We never thought the building or business would survive. Through hard work and determination, the company rebuilt and is flourishing today. My dad is retired and I’m working there now.
Brent Pearsall
I lived in my parents basement 1 block off Euclid, 2 from Sandy Lick. I worked at Miller Welding in Belgiumtown. When I woke up water was coming in the basement. I hooked up an extra sub pump and went to work. The parking lot was flooded. I got to work only to watch lumber from Matson’s Lumber float past. I decided to head home only to have the power go out. The water rose to the ceiling. Work flooded, home flooded. I had a 1969 Mach 1 Mustang all ready to be painted end up 13 feet under water at my father’s garage at the old Radio Shack building. The only things I owned at this point in my life were my Jeep, the clothes I was wearing and 2 tickets to Steve Miller band at the Star Lake in Pittsburgh. So I went with another friend who lost everything he had as well.
Roxanne Dyer
I’ll never forget this flood. We were from Summerville. My Grandma evacuated the house we grew up in by climbing out of a second story window to get into a rescue boat that Ed King was driving. Entire sections of the roadway had been picked up and moved out of position by the water along what was the street ironically called Water Street. Cars, appliances, couches, etc., strewn all over the yards where the neighbor’s houses had stood before they were washed away. Kids were walking through yards crying as they called for their missing dogs. So much devastation. So much was destroyed. Yet everyone in the area rolled up their sleeves and got to work to help each other and clean up. Many houses are gone, but the heart is still there.
Denise Foulkrod
We lived on Taylor Street. The rain kept us up all night. I looked out on Taylor Street to see the neighbors’ cars floating. I gathered up my two small children to leave. I was going to go to my in-laws on Euclid Avenue. As I was leaving, I could hear water coming in the basement sink. The fire department was evacuating Taylor and Euclid. I had to choose another destination. We made it out safely. Had water as high as the kitchen counter. We survived, rebuilt, and learned that stuff is only stuff. As long as we were OK, all would be OK.