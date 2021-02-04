BROOKVILLE — Miller Fabrication Solutions first announced that it had received certification through the state of Pennsylvania to become a state approved apprenticeship program in November.
This program is to provide further occupational training opportunities that include paid work and tailored instruction in the welding and machining trades.
“Our apprenticeship program represents our firm commitment to developing the talent of American workers and job seekers,” said David Miller, chairman of the board. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, manufacturing is muscling its way back to health. As it does, hiring and retaining skilled professional workers will be a pervasive challenge. Miller’s apprenticeship demonstrates our consistent efforts to draw public attention to the benefits and promise of manufacturing as a key contributor to America’s economic health.”
The state’s approval confirms that Miller’s apprenticeships meet state Department of Labor and Industry standards, making it eligible to receive grant money to help fund the training. The certification also makes it easier for people interested in welding and machining careers to find the opportunities available at Miller through the DLI website. Apprentices learn the practical and conceptual skills required for a skilled occupation, craft or trade over a three-year period. Upon program completion, apprentices receive a national, portable credential from Pennsylvania confirming they are highly skilled trade professionals.
Employers with registered apprenticeship programs experience reduced turnover, lower training costs and improved productivity, according to the Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Office.
Miller is opening the apprenticeship program in May 2021. Through apprenticeship, non-students can earn while they learn highly sought-after manufacturing skills. Candidates may apply at www.millerfabricationsolutions.com/careers.