BROOKVILLE — A new partnership between Miller Fabrication Solutions and Clarion University adds applied industry knowledge to an upcoming robotics programming concentration in the University’s computer science and information systems degrees. Miller Fabrication Solutions, a heavy metal fabrication partner to global equipment manufacturers across construction and forestry, transportation and other industrial equipment industries, is helping shape Clarion’s robotics programming curriculum.
“Providing input into the robotics programming concentration ensures Clarion students can gain applied knowledge that boosts their chances of employment in the field after graduation,” said Paul Sorek, Miller’s director of business processes. “Miller consistently looks for ways to support the community and education in the trades. Helping Clarion provide a particular set of skills we know we can use simultaneously prepares students for careers while building a potential pool of employees in the local area. We see this as a community benefit, whether students eventually work at Miller or elsewhere.”
Automation and robotics are fast-growing fields. Miller employs robot programmers and uses robotics on its plant floors for the welding and painting of complex metal parts and assemblies. Sorek said the company anticipates growth in those areas and pointed out that there also are opportunities for Miller to include automation in future processes.
Dr. Jeff Childs, chair of Clarion’s Department of Computer Information Science, said the robotics programming concentration and the partnership with Miller will help Clarion recruit students.
“In taking a new approach to education, I’m more often reaching out to companies, asking them what knowledge and skills they’re looking for in new hires and then adding the relevant content in our courses,” Childs said. “The partnership with Miller ensures our computer information science students that, when they complete the robotics programming concentration and apply to Miller after graduation, they’re prepared for the job.”
Childs connected with Miller Fabrication Solutions through the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative, an educational consortium of Western Pennsylvania K-12 schools formed in spring 2018 to work collaboratively across the region to create sustainable, world-class STEM education experiences that help prepare students for 21st-century careers. Since its founding, the establishment has grown its partnerships within higher education, workforce and economic development, government, industry and the non-profit community.
Miller’s automation and robotics personnel provided curriculum recommendations on programming languages used in automation and on the manufacturing application of robots. Besides assisting in framing curriculum for the five classes that comprise the robotics programming concentration, Miller will look for other ways to support Clarion, from engaging its own robot programmers in classroom instruction to arranging student tours of Miller plants or making equipment and facilities available for student use.
The robotics programming courses at Clarion will be available for student enrollment in the academic year 2021/2022.