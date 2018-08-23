OHL — A new veteran’s monument was officially dedicated during the annual Ohl Community Day this past Saturday. The area used to have a monument that stood in Pansy, but it was destroyed by the weather some years ago. Many of the locals have been upset by the lack of such a monument since then.

The ceremony drew a large crowd as most of the community came out to celebrate the new memorial. This event was fit seamlessly into the schedule of events for the Ohl Community Day, and filled a void with the locals that had been there for too long.

LuAnn Hinderliter began the process to have a new monument made a couple of years ago. Many of the community members in the area have a strong connection to the country and those who serve. This was seen in the number of certificates that were handed out to veterans living in the area now.

“Many have answered the call and left here as young boys,” Dennis Ferguson, who emceed the event, said.

The Brookville Honor Guard attended the event, and kicked it off by raising the flag. Once the flag was up, and a small prayer was said, the certificates were handed out.

State Representative Cris Dush, R-Brookville, spoke about the importance of memorials like this one in teaching the importance of patriotism. “When kids start asking about memorials like this one, pass the information along.” He focused on how important it is for children to know what the flag stands for. He then helped present the certificates.

Anyone from the area that is a veteran, or the family of a veteran, was presented with a certificate so they would be recognized. They had many more certificates to get out to people that could not attend the ceremony.

“We feel very strong in our relationships to our country,” Woodrow Wilson Yeaney said. He was one of the veterans present to receive a certificate. He also helped to hand out the other certificates, calling out the names of those that attended. Yeaney said his family has lived in the area since 1814, and has strong ties to both the area and the service. He and his two brothers all served in the military.

After all the certificates had been presented the honor guard provided a three-volley salute.

It was said several times through the ceremony that any names that are missing from the monument, or anybody that needs added can still be added. They would like to have more names of veterans in Beaver Township. Anyone that has a name to add should have information about what was done, where they served, and what unit they were with, if possible.

To add new names, information can be sent to 3520 Belshazzar Road, Brookville, PA 15825 or call LeAnn Hinderliter at (814) 849-4171. She said they will replace the panel with a new one as more names are added.