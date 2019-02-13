FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority recently signed an agreement with GAI Consultants of DuBois for the design and engineering of the Terminal Building Rehabilitation Project.
The amount of the agreement is $280,345.71, which includes a subcontractor fee, according to airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
If the authority does not get the approval for the rehabilitate terminal grant then the authority can use their annual Capital Improvement Plan allotment of $150,000 to pay GAI for the engineering, Shaffer said. The authority’s project for that year would need pushed back to the following year.
Crack sealing project
In other project reports, Shaffer said the crack sealing marking project has been delayed until this spring.
At its August 2018 meeting, the authority accepted a Federal Aviation Administration grant to cover the crack sealing and marking project and the obstruction survey environmental preparation.
The grant is for $24,116 for the obstruction survey environmental preparation and $221,676 for the crack sealing and marking on the airport surfaces. The total grant is $245,792 and the local 2.5 percent will be $6,144.80, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
Following the airport’s Part 139 (certification) inspection last year (2017), work on runway edge markings, as well as the center line of the runway and the center line on the taxiway, was required, the article stated.
Shaffer said the airport had their annual Part 139 certification inspection and passed with no major issues.
Currently, Shaffer said the engineers are working with the FAA on documents for the obstruction survey.
PFC application
Shaffer said the airport also had its Passenger Facility Charge application approved for $276,018, which is to be collected over a 10-year period.
Airport expenses
Shaffer also reviewed some of the expenses the airport had over the last couple of months.
He said some mice had chewed some gate wires that they had to get replaced.
In addition, the airport had a power surge to the Distance to go sign. He said the insurance company did reimburse the airport for the damage minus the deductible of $1,441. Shaffer said the well pump needed tending to, also.
Reorganization meeting
Prior to the regular January meeting, the authority held its reorganization meeting.
Rick Wise was elected chairman. Alvin Rodgers will serve as secretary/treasurer and Jay Chamberlin will serve as assistant secretary/treasurer. These positions will be for a two-year term.
The authority also welcomed Glenn Schuch as a new board member.
