BROOKVILLE — From the football field to the pulpit, Willie Franklin’s message has remained the same: “Integrity is doing the right thing, because it is the right thing to do.”
The 68-year-old evangelist began a career in professional football after being named all CIF at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, and All-American in football, track and wrestling at Mesa Community College in Arizona. He went on to play for Oklahoma University. Franklin played with the Baltimore Colts, then signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
He retired from football in 1974 to enter the ministry, “after becoming a Christian. I wanted to impact the lives of other young men and women for good. Because God had blessed me, I tried to put my life in the position that would encourage other men and women to try to live the best they can for the Lord and to try to impact their fellow students, neighbors and those around them for good.”
Franklin said he has “been doing that for about 45 years. After I became a Christian God put me in a position to speak around the world, to tell the people the good news of Jesus.”
After several years as a campus minister and speaker at workshops, gospel meetings and camps, Franklin and his new bride, Pam, went to the mission field in Papua New Guinea. “I decided to get out of America because life was so plush here, to see what it was like to be without those necessities.”
The Franklins stayed in Papua New Guinea until 1991. During that time, Franklin says, “I learned some new languages and learned to go out into the villages to people that had never seen a television, had never seen a mall, that hadn’t seen a paved street and had never seen the ocean. It was like going back 100 or more years in this country. It was humbling, and that’s what I needed. I wanted to give up some of these dainties, some of these blessings and to learn how to be thankful, to know that I have been blessed and privileged. I came back to this country with a different attitude.”
While they were in New Guinea, the Franklins became parents. “We had three daughters while we were there: Natalie Marie, Mary Janelle and Rachelle Miriam. My son, James Michael, was the quarterback at Mizzou and now he plays up in Canada with the Toronto Argonauts. We were all in this together and have been for the last 34 years of marriage.”
He said “we came back home to raise our children. We wanted to be involved parents. Our kids did all the sports and athletics, and we were impacting lots of other young men and women. I wanted to be a good parent; I didn’t have that. We coached our kids, we worked, we talked, we laughed. I wanted to be a hands-on dad and my wife wanted to be a hands-on mom.
Franklin says he is able to travel a little more now that his children are out of school. “I’ve started traveling a little bit more, two or three times a month, in schools, talking to athletes and in school assemblies, and preaching to congregations in the church of Christ,” he said. Franklin was in Brookville last week for gospel meetings at the church of Christ in Brookville. He also visited the Special Olympics at the high school.
“I get to know these kids. I am an evangelist, and an evangelist is always getting intertwined in peoples’ lives,” he said, “and showing how to get Jesus intertwined. Give something back, even if it’s just ‘have a great day.’”
He said athletes have the greatest influence, “especially football players. Friday night football can pull a whole town together,” he said. “Football taught me to work with others. Football taught me discipline. It taught me camaraderie, cooperation. It taught me commitment, it taught me sacrifice. It taught me compassion, because sometimes there are horrific injuries. And it taught me you’re not always going to win, but you don’t always have to win in a sport. But I’ve learned how to win in life. Christianity teaches us the same thing, to use your talent to bless others.”
Franklin says he has never regretted leaving a career as a pro-football player behind. “I don’t regret leaving the game because when I was playing pro-football it was all about me. But the more I learn about Jesus, it’s all about my neighbor, my fellow man. It’s loving God with all my heart, my strength, my soul and my mind, and loving my neighbor as I love myself. In learning to help others, all my goals have been accomplished.”
