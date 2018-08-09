BROOKVILLE — An apartment fire in Brookville Monday night took the life of a dog and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
The Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. was called to 113 Main St. for report of a fire around 9 p.m. Assistant Chief Denny Allgeier requested the assistance of a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal at 10:43 p.m. to help in determining the origin and cause of the fire that damaged the building, owned by Galon Tonell, 62, of Reynoldsville.
The fire was determined to have originated in the basement apartment around the cook stove. Adam Zimmerman, 38, of Brookville, resides in the apartment with his dog. The dog did not survive.
Two other rental units are in the building. The unit on the second floor is unoccupied. The Jeffersonian Democrat is located in the first floor rental unit. The newspaper, which is looking to set up a temporary office, will continue to publish as usual until it is able to reopen in its current location.
Besides Zimmerman’s dog, no other injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trp. Waters said there was very little damage to the building and added that the cause of the fire has still to be determined.
Assisting at the scene were Pine Creek, Reynoldsville and DuBois volunteer fire departments.
