DuBOIS — At least 60 bikers participated in Saturday’s Patriot Ride which started in Clarion and ended at the DuBois Harley-Davidson store in DuBois, where an after party took place.
The Patriot Ride – Americans For Freedom was sponsored by The Clarion County Republican Committee.
The course took riders through Brookville around noon on their way to the final destination for the day.
An after party was held in the HD parking lot.
There was food, refreshments, music, guest speakers , voter registration and Trump merchandise.
Guest speakers included Pennsylvania Senate candidates Cris Dush, 25th District and Pennsylvania General Assembly candidate Mike Armanini of the 75th District.