Graduation ceremonies will be held in area schools during the next two weeks. The following information has been released by the schools.
BROOKVILLE
The Baccalaureate service for the Brookville Area High School will be held Tuesday, May 29. The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the Brookville Presbyterian Church.
The seniors will receive their diplomas the following evening during Commencement exercises at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Adrian Kessler will be the valedictorian for this year’s graduating class and Mikyla Georgvich is the salutatorian.
JEFF TECH
Seventy-two seniors at Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville will receive their diplomas during graduation ceremonies to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1 in the school gymnasium.
The valedictorian for the Class of 2018 is Macey Hollenbaugh, the daughter of Gwendolyn and Douglas Hollenbaugh.
Macey is a Punxsutawney student, studying in the culinary arts shop.
CLARION- LIMESTONE
The 59-member Class of 2018 at Clarion-Limestone High School will receive their diplomas Friday, June 1.
Commencement exercises will begin at 7 p.m. in the Marwick-Boyd Auditorium at Clarion University.
EAST FOREST
Graduation ceremonies for the 12 seniors at East Forest High School will be held Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school.
WEST FOREST
The West Forest Commencement ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
A reception celebrating the success of the 20 graduates will be held prior to Commencement, beginning at 6 p.m. in the West Forest Museum.
