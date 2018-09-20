BROOKVILLE — Homecoming activities at Brookville Area High School will have a new look this year.
The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, September 28, with the traditional tail-gate party. There will be activities for the entire family, including a dunking booth, games and food. The alumni room will have a display of yearbooks dating back to 1963.
In a change from previous years, this year’s Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned before the football game, to allow members of the team to participate. Kick off against Moniteau will be at 7 p.m.
Members of this year’s Homecoming court are Jillian Taylor, Sophie Sharp, Aubrey Noble, Brynn Afton, Madisyn Wolfe, and Danielle MacBeth; Trenton Gilhousen, Hunter Lewis, Tommy DeMauro, Cabe Park, Braden MacBeth,and Bryan Dworek.
The half-time program will be the recognition of the first two members of the new Brookville High School Hall of Fame. To be inducted into the district’s new Hall of Fame are the late Al “Bud” Lefevre, longtime coach and instructor at Brookville Area High School, and 1993 graduate Sgt. Robert Himes, of the Baltimore City Police Department.
Lefevre coached more than 80 different sports teams in his career, most notably as the Raiders football coach from 1968 through 1981. He will be represented by his family.
Himes, 44, formerly of Summerville, is a tactical training sergeant with the Mobile Training Unit attached to the Baltimore City Police Department’s SWAT Team. He’s been serving with the department since 2000 as both a detective and tactical instructor. Himes is one of the most highly decorated police officers in the country.
Brookville Area High School will celebrate Homecoming throughout the week with spirit-themed activities each day. A Homecoming pep rally will be held Friday afternoon, with games, competitions and the introduction of this year’s Homecoming Court.
A Homecoming dance for junior high students will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday night. The senior high Homecoming dance will be held Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.
