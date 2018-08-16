BROOKVILLE — Learning to play an instrument can be time consuming but practice and determination can make a sweet sound flow from that clarinet or trumpet. Playing a brand new song with that instrument while moving forwards, backwards or sideways, not to mention keeping track of other musicans moving around you and watching the drum majors for musical queues can be challenging. That is where band camp comes in.
The 56-member Brookville Area High School Marching Band spent five days last week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. learning a new routine and new music. For juniors and seniors it may be a breeze to adapt because they’ve been through band camp for four years, but for the freshmen coming in, marching and playing is a skill they need to learn.
Helping them learn is band director Kyle Grabigel, who is starting his second year in the Brookville Area School District.
Grabigel started playing the tuba in fifth grade and played in marching band throughout his high school years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., in 2015 before earning a Master of Music degree in tuba performance at the University of Georgia. After graduation he was hired as the 7th through 12th grade band director for BASD.
Besides playing music with a harder difficulty level, the biggest difference for those students transitioning from Junior High Band to Senior High Band is marching band, Grabigel says. “They don’t do marching band in junior high and marching band is part of the curriculum at the senior high level.”
Adding footwork is a very difficult thing for students. The first hour or two of each morning at band camp is spent doing basics – “just marching technique – just working feet because there are a lot of fine skills that goes into just a forward march or a backward march – what we do during a drill. There’s a lot more work that goes into it than people might imagine because if you’re not doing all the footwork right, you can’t play the music right,” Grabigel says.
By the end of the season the hope is that both the footwork and the music becomes second nature to the band members – an automatic thing.
But at the beginning of the season it isn’t automatic for band members and so there is band camp. “Students spend five days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. doing this because you can’t just sit down during school for five rehearsals and then go to the first football game and make this happen,” he said.
The first football game this year is Aug. 24. Between the end of band camp and first football game there is a two-week gap. The first game is before school officially starts so band students are encouraged to practice, Grabigel says, adding that there will be a rehearsal the day before the game.
“A lot of it is going to be on them. And that’s something we try to teach them through band – personal responsibility. There’s a lot of life lessons that we try to teach through band,” he said, noting that he planned to talk to the students on the last day of band camp about keeping what they learned fresh and having it ready to lay it back down on the 23rd.
The rehearsal will be three hours the evening before the game.
To help learn the drill, there are paint sprayed dots on the parking lot that help the students learn their positions. Once they get onto the football field they won’t have that luxury but will rely on the hash marks to know where they are.
By end of band camp, Grabigel hopes new and seasoned band students leave band camp with two things: “Great memories with great friends” and “the feeling that they really accomplished something and that they are on the path to creating great music.”
Pre-camp/Leadership Camp
To get the year off to a good start, Grabigel held Pre-camp for 9th graders, section leaders, etc. on the Thursday and Friday before Band Camp.
During that leadership camp, section leaders and drum majors came up with goals for the marching season as well as for the year overall. Those goals include:
- Become better musicians
- Participation & Enthusiasm
- Bond as a band family
- Strive for memorization
- Try your best
- No drama
- Respect everyone & everything
- Take advice
- Be prepared
- Have fun
- Don’t be afraid
Transitions
After the last football games, the band transitions from a marching band to a concert band. Instead of practicing outside during the 7th period class they are inside learning a different type of music.
They begin preparing for the annual Senior High Band holiday concert, which will be held on Dec. 6. The Junior High Band Holiday Concert is set for Dec. 4.
“In marching band we’re playing to a different audience then our concerts – we’re playing to the football crowd. So part of the goal with the music that I choose for marching band is to pick stuff that is going to be entertaining and relevant – also educational, obviously that will teach them good musical things. That is why we’re doing the Incredibles this year. The second movie just came out this summer and it’s a popular thing so everyone is going to be familiar with it. In concert band it’s not really about the popularity of the music or entertaining. It’s really about teaching through the music. Picking good teaching pieces and standards in the concert band repertoire,” Grabigel says.
Grabigel noted that the instruments are the same but there is different music at the senior high level. Junior High band (7th and 8th grade) builds on the foundation learned at the elementary level (4th-6th grade). “Junior High Band is a continuation of those skills and getting them (the students) prepared for the skills they need to have for marching band and Senior High Band. So we do a lot of scale work on the major scales” at the junior high level. And music is selected that will “teach them the skills they need.”
Grabigel wants to foster a love for music in his students and to teach life skills through music – teaching work ethic, cooperation, patience, friendship, communication. “It’s so much more than just notes and rhythms. So much more than just plunking it out. What I want most for all these kids is to feel when they’ve done something really, really, really great musically and realize everything that went into it – all the life lessons and everything that went into it beyond just the rehearsal. Therefore through that experience the love of music for a lifetime with be fostered.”
It’s never too late
For those students who are thinking or have thought about learning an instrument but have never taken the plunge, Grabigel says, “It’s never too late as long as you’re ready to commit and realize it takes practice; it takes hard work and dedication. But it’s never too late.”
If a student is dedicated and ready to put in the work, he says he’d love to have them in band.
Journey to districts
“If that love of music is fostered, then they will want to work harder and then if they want to work harder they want to play better music. And if that’s what they want to do, they will sign up to audition for district band. And move on up through to state band from there. It all starts from fostering a love of making great music.”
