BROOKVILLE — Members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority were excited to hear that this year’s fair “was a banner year” for everyone involved.
The fair board met last Wednesday evening, when a preliminary report on the success of this year’s fair was given by David Love.
Attendance at this year’s fair, he said, “was just shy of 15,000 through the front gate. Love said he has been keeping attendance records for about 20 years and “for the last 20 years, at least, this was record attendance. It was up almost 2,000 from last year. For the first time ever we had three nights that we had over 3,000.”
Love said he believes part of the high attendance was due to the good weather. “Last year we were on schedule to have a record attendance, but on Saturday night it rained. So part of it was the good weather and the rest was the hard work by the board,” he said.
Jim grant, chairman of the concession vendor committee, reported there were 44 vendors at the fair this year, with 27 offering food or beverages. He said that 11 vendors have already left deposits for next year’s fair.
Stefany Alexander said that “this year went well” in the general exhibits building. “Definitely there are things we can improve on,” she said. The committee has already scheduled meetings to begin planning for the 2019 fair.
During a busy meeting, Jeff McMaster, representing the Brookville soccer teams, approached the board, asking for approval to hold a two-day tournament in October as a fundraiser. The event will be open to local area teams, for players and 10 and under “while we get our feet wet,” he said. He said the tournament will “give the kids a sense of championship.” Tentative dates for the tournament are October 27 and 28, with more details to be announced later.
In other action:
- The board approved a proposal by Bo Lockwood to hold a 2-day demolition derby August 3 and 4, 2019, at the fairgrounds.
- The board voted to postpone pouring concrete under the grandstand until spring.
- It was reported that a contract has been submitted to the PA Fair Fund Administrator for $10,000 in reimbursement for the installation of new steel roofs on the 3 dairy barns. The reimbursement is half the project cost.
- Grant reported that the fair has received 48 responses to the sponsorship letters that were sent out in December. Total donations from sponsors to date are $21,850, with an additional $5,150 from other sources. “That tells me that people feel we are doing a good job,” he said.
- The next meeting of the finance committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, in the Conservation Center. The fall Zone I meeting will be held Friday, October 26, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wedneday, October 3, in the Conservation Center in Brookville.
