Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.