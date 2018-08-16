BROOKVILLE — An overview of the Brookville Area School District’s new comprehensive plan was presented Monday night to the school board. Superintendent Robin Fillman said that the plan outlines goals for the next 3 to 5 years, as mandated by the state.
Fillman said the plan, which is “about 130 pages long,” was created during the past two years by a community advisory team, which included parents, business leaders, students, teachers, administration and school board members. “The shared values of this diverse group is to lead the instructional process,” she said. “We are going to be building on what we already have.”
Referring to the last comprehensive study, she said the focus was on curriculum, meeting Common Core standards, making lesson plans fully accessible to students and teachers, and focused professional development. “When our students come into their classrooms, they know what they are going to learn and how they’re going to learn it,” she said. “We have met all of these goals.”
Fillman said that one of the areas of concern has been “if this has made a difference. Is data analysis of student achievement and growth paying off for us? We looked at our PSSA performance. We performed better than the state and better than our IU peers. We are moving closer to the highest performing schools in our IUs. Yes, we are improving across the district and we have seen growth in those four years.”
She said that secondary math “has been an area of concern for Brookville. We can see that our math scores in seventh and eighth grade are improving every year in the percentage of advanced or proficient students. We are very proud of that work in our math department.”
Fillman said the “same kind of data is showing in English Language Arts in our PSSAs in sixth grade and seventh grade. Again, we have seen steady gains in the number of advanced and proficient students.”
For the new comprehensive plan, Fillman said, “Our mission statement is Educate, Empower, Inspire.”
She said “we have a group of community members who really value extra-curricular activities. When they look at the arts, music, the physical education, they really see the value in educating the whole learner, so our vision statement is to strive to educate our students for excellence, achievement, citizenship and continuous learning through academics and extra-curricular activities.”
The new plan includes as its first goal implementing the Thoughtful Classroom concept through such things as support teams, enhancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programming, and utilizing makerspaces, which will be ready for the first day of school. “These are 3 to 4 year goals we are setting to strengthen student engagement,” Fillman said.
The comprehensive plan also focuses on professional development, with “special ed and regular ed teachers working in the same classroom to meet the needs of all students,” she said.
The third goal of the plan is to develop programs to promote college career readiness and expand opportunities for industry-based training. Part of this goal will be “to implement a mentoring program for 11th graders. We want kids to know there are jobs other than 4-year college degrees, 2-year college degrees. Every student will be paired up with a teacher,” she said. To achieve this goal, the school will continue to work with local businesses and look for ways to expand opportunities for site visits and job shadowing.
In answer to a comment that the mentoring should begin in an earlier grade level, Fillman told the board “the new standards are out and we use the Career Cruising program. As early as kindergarten, kids are developing an online portfolio about careers. They are building their portfolio online every year in their classrooms, with their teachers. We look at interest inventories, skill sets, researching jobs. Every single grade going up, they are doing that. We are refining that for each individual student, to support kids and what they want to do.”
Fillman said a fourth goal, which has not yet been built into the comprehensive plan, is to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students. “We have been very dedicated as a board to do that,” she said. Along with continued emergency drills and conversation with emergency responders, this year high school seniors will have the training needed to become certified in CPR.
Copies of the comprehensive plan were given to school board members to review before next week’s meeting. If the plan is approved by the school board, it will be placed on public display for 28 days. “Anyone is able at any time to come into the admin office. We will make you a copy or you can sit and read it,” she said.
After the public review period, the comprehensive plan will be filed with the state data base and will be placed on the school’s website.
