BROOKVILLE — Bids are scheduled to be opened today (Thursday) for the reconstruction project of routes 28 and 322 on the east side of the borough. Members of the Brookville Municipal Authority received the update at their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Water commissioner Clyde Bullers said the actual start-up date has not yet been determined, although it could be within 30 days of the bid openings.
Engineer Josh Gunnett said the “first phase will be the utility work and building demolition. The actual roadway work” will be done during the second year of the project. Anticipated completion date is late September 2020. The work will be done by the contractor, with the BMA crews overseeing the line work.
Gunnett also reported the approval of the small water and sewer grant from the state Department of Community & Economic Development for work on the East Main Street project from the Lutheran Church to Brookville Chevrolet and across East Main through the “Richards and Pearsall properties.”
He said DCED approved the borough’s request to have the installation of a storm water line included as part of the project, but that portion of the project cost will be the responsibility of the borough and cannot be paid with the DCED grant.
Gunnett reported that the work on the new waste water treatment facility is about 90 percent complete. “The project is still behind schedule,” he said. “Last month there were a lot of what ifs, but they are starting to wrap up. At 90 percent complete, Global Heavy is trying to get everything running in automatic mode.”
During his report the board approved payment requisitions in the amount of $172,362.74 be submitted to USDA-Rural Development for payment.
Following the meeting an executive session was held to discuss legal matters, with no action anticipated.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the Borough Complex.
