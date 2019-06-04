Laurel Festival Parade
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival Committee has announced the following street closures for this year’s festival, June 15-23. The closures are set for when there are activities such as the parade taking place.

June 14, 4 p.m. to midnight.

  • Pickering Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

June 15-23, 24 hour closure

  • Pickering Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

June 15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Main Street, from Courthouse to DeMans

June 16, no street closures

June 17, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Main Street, from YMCA to DeMans
  • Pickering Street from Main Street to Madison

June 18, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Main Street, from Courthouse to DeMans

June 19, No street closures

June 20, no street closures

June 21, 5 p.m. to midnight

  • Main Street

June 22,

  • 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Main Street
  • 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Barnett Street from Main Street to Cherry Alley
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley and Jenks streets from Main Street to Berry Global
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Main Street from South Main Street to Main Street
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South White Street from Main Street to Madison Avenue

June 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Main Street, from YMCA to Valley Street
  • Pickering Street, from Main Street to Madison Avenue

8 p.m. to midnight (rain date)

  • Main Street from Pickering Street to Barnett Street

