BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival Committee has announced the following street closures for this year’s festival, June 15-23. The closures are set for when there are activities such as the parade taking place.
June 14, 4 p.m. to midnight.
- Pickering Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street
June 15-23, 24 hour closure
- Pickering Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street
June 15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Main Street, from Courthouse to DeMans
June 16, no street closures
June 17, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Main Street, from YMCA to DeMans
- Pickering Street from Main Street to Madison
June 18, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Main Street, from Courthouse to DeMans
June 19, No street closures
June 20, no street closures
June 21, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Main Street
June 22,
- 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Main Street
- 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Barnett Street from Main Street to Cherry Alley
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valley and Jenks streets from Main Street to Berry Global
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Main Street from South Main Street to Main Street
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South White Street from Main Street to Madison Avenue
June 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Main Street, from YMCA to Valley Street
- Pickering Street, from Main Street to Madison Avenue
8 p.m. to midnight (rain date)
- Main Street from Pickering Street to Barnett Street