BROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival Board president Dick Boozer had additional exciting news to share at Tuesday night’s Brookville Borough Council meeting. Boozer noted that BWP Bats is sponsoring a Home Run Derby on the last day of the festival this year, June 24.
Three age divisions will be at three different fields. The 8- to 10-year-olds will be at Kirby Field, the 11- to 13-year-olds will be at Zufall Field and the 14- to 16-year-olds will be at McKinley Field. Boozer said that BWP Bats was providing three bats to each division for the top three hitters. The top hitter will receive a gold bat, the second closest, a silver bat, and the third batter, a bronze bat.
Boozer noted that while the festival board has been operating on a shoestring, it is very thankful for all the help it has received. “There’s been nothing but positive reports,” he noted.
He also noted that when Main Street is closed, that besides just the police barracades they are working on having the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department and the Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department block East and West ends of Main Street with a fire engine or some sort of vehicle as a safety precaution.
This year’s Brookville Laurel Festival, he said, is going to surprise everyone with all of the family-oriented activities planned. In talking about the entertainment, he noted that Pork McElhinny is scheduled to perform at the Columbia Theater one night. The Theater lobby is under construction, so Boozer asked council to close the alley between the theater and Matson Insurance so that it can be used for people coming to the performance and for those wishing to smoke as there is no smoking in the theater.
Several allies will also be barracaded so that motorists cannot circumvent the Main Street barracades by going around to a side street and then down an alley to Main Street. Boozer said they would need 18 barricades. Council, on the suggestion of borough solicitor James Dennison, decided to let Boozer work with Mayor Dick Beck for approval of closing any needed alleyways during festival week. It is within the mayor’s power to do so, Dennison said.
Although approved for closing Main Street each night of the festival, Boozer said there would be two nights that the street would not be closed. In the past, he noted, the street was closed and only one event was going on. The board wanted to be considerate of people and decided not to close Main Street for just one event. So on Heritage Day and Senior Citizen Day the street will be open.
The Laurel Festival is scheduled to be held June 16 through June 24.
