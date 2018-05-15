BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival Board is making great progress on this year’s festival. It has packed nine days with a variety of activities, including games, live entertainment, vendors and more.
This year’s goal is total community involvement, according to board member Sarah Gallagher.
The board also wanted the process to be open to the community, according to James “Moon” VanSteenberg.
The board meetings are held the first and third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Borough Complex and are open to the public.
This year’s event will be nine days, beginning on June 9 with the Brookville Laurel Queen Pageant. There are five contestants vying for the chance to be crowned this year’s Brookville Laurel Queen.
VanSteenberg and Gallagher say the festival is returning to its roots with a bunch of new activities as well as old ones.
While each day has its own theme, each is jammed full of different activities – including card games, Dungeons & Dragons, Two Sisters in Wild card game, a Pickle Ball Game with an actual court set up on Main Street, a soapbox derby (the Laurel 500), a pet parade and more. Something new is being added every day.
Gallagher, who has been handling setting up the sidewalk sales, noted that she has just about all of Main Street, both sides, filled. Those businesses who are not using the space in front of their locations, are allowing other vendors to use the space. Scheduled for June 15, sidewalk sales day will also include free parking downtown, as approved by the Brookville Borough Council.
There will be a variety of concession stands in the food court as no two will offer the same food. They will be located on Pickering Street next to the courthouse and will be open all week from 11 am. to close (around 10 p.m.).
The board has been impressed with the generosity of the community. That generosity will help the community have a better festival, according to board president Dick Boozer.
The theme days have been sponsored by various corporations, in support of the festival, which has pleased the new board greatly.
Some of the highlights of the week will be the Rock n Roll Pet Shop on Tuesday, the Belle Tones on Thursday and Smokin’ Section from Pittsburgh on Saturday. Historical tours, games, demonstrations, a movie and more are scheduled.
Then there is the parade that already has 20 floats registered so far and more possible. A goal is to have once again have a 2 ½ to 3 hour parade on the last Saturday of the festival. Fireworks are also planned for that Saturday and the festival will end with a car show on Sunday.
As the festival date, June 9-17, approaches more events will be added. This year’s festival will be a totally new beginning for an old tradition, VanSteenberg noted.
Those wanting to keep up to date on festival plans can check out the Brookville Laurel Festival on Facebook or for more information, email the board at brookvillelaurelfestival@gmail.com.
