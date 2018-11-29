BROOKVILLE — Residents and visitors gathered in Brookville’s Historic Downtown for the 11th annual Light Up Brookville celebration and parade.
The Light Up Brookville Committee’s work came to fruition with a multitude of activities for young and old alike. The event kicks off the holiday shopping season and brought the return of Santa and Mrs. Claus, to the delight of children everywhere.
Children took part in a variety of crafts under the tents on Main Street and families and friends were able to take photos at the huge interactive ice sculpture. In fact, part of the ice sculpture lasted into Monday as a reminder of the holiday festivities. Music, automated train rides and more kept everyone busy as they waited for the official lighting of the community Christmas tree on the Jefferson County Courthouse lawn.
Of course, besides the lighting of the tree, most children were anxious to see Santa arrive during the annual parade. This year’s parade had beautiful floats, gleaming fire trucks and more. There was even a sighting of the Grinch.
Mrs. Claus arrived on a float ahead of Santa, who this year rode in a sleigh. While the reindeer were resting up for the big event at the end of December, the children didn’t seem to mind as they eagerly awaited their turn to talk with Santa and provide him with their wish list for Christmas.
The parade had three prize winners – for best float, best fire truck and judges’ choice. The Cub Scout Pack 67 was the winner for the best float. They recreated the magical wonder of the Polar Express. The best fire truck winner was Sigel Volunteer Fire Department. Another float won judges’ choice award – Bringing Mrs. Claus. The winning float was the one in which Mrs. Claus entered Brookville. It was driven by District Judge Gregory Bazylak. Each winnering entry received $250.
The holiday festivities continue this Friday as Brookville steps back in time for a Victorian Christmas. Santa will still be found Friday as well as other days throughout December. Check out the Victorian Christmas schedule, along with Santa’s hours, on pages B4-B6 in today’s edition.
