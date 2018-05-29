Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.