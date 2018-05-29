BROOKVILLE — A crowd packed the main courtoom of the Jefferson County Courthouse Monday evening for the 149th Annual Observance of Memorial Day in Brookville.
Memorial Day is for honoring the dead who died in war times as well as those veterans who have served and have now died, noted James A. McCurdy, commander, American Legion County Council.
The American Legion, VFW, Boy Scouts honor them by putting flags on the graves before Memorial Day.
“It’s saying an awful lot,” he said, “if you put a flag on a veteran’s grave even if you didn’t know the person or didn’t know where he came from or anyone in his family. You’re honored to put that flag on there.”
The flags, he said, were purchased by the Jefferson County Commissioners as per the Constitution of Pennsylvania, amended in 1929. “The county commissioners will see that every veteran in a cemetery has a marker and a flag. And it’s our job as veterans to see that that happens.”
“I’ve been doing this for 35 years,” McCurdy said, noting that he is very particular that the right marker goes on the right gravesite. “I’ll go to the ends of the earth to make sure it’s right.”
He noted that the screen with a continuous playing video showed American Military Cemeteries around the world. The United States National Cemetery Administration in the Department of Veteran Affairs oversees 131 of 147 national cemeteries and the Department of the Army maintains two national cemeteries – Arlington National Cemetery and United States Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery. The National Parks Service maintains 14 cemeteries associated with historic sites and battlefields. The American Battle Monuments Commission operates and maintains 26 American military cemeteries and 29 federal memorial, monuments and markers.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. McCurdy noted that the legacy of this conflict remains alive today in the red poppies sold by the VFW and the American Legion. It had its roots in Flanders Fields.
Herb McConnell, the main speaker, spoke of what it was like for those so innocent men who went to serve overseas in Europe during World War I. He did so by reading from exerpts from letters sent home by those serving overseas.
Betsy Milford, Colonel U.S. Army (retired) read a roll call of the deceased veterans from the past year. She read the following quote by Pete Hegseth: “Memorial Day isn’t just about honoring veterans, its honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that’s a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It’s a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it.”
“We remember those who have passed on this year. We want to honor them for answering the call to service to keep this country free. This is a final roll call for these veterans.” Milford then read 31 names.
Following the laying of the wreaths, the Brookville Honor Guard went outside the courthouse and provided a 21-gun salute. Their last of the day.
