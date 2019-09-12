BROOKVILLE — The full-time officers on the Brookville police force proved just how physically fit they are Saturday.
Police Chief Vince Markle held the first ever Brookville Police Chief Challenge for his full-time officers. Held at the Depot Street Spur of the Redbank Valley Rails to Trails, the challenge had the officers doing push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups and running a three-mile run on the trail.
Markle had set goals for each officer to meet – 35 sit-ups in a minute, 35 push-ups in a minute, three pull-ups and that three mile run was to be completed within 30 minutes. The officers were up to the task, in fact, Markle says he will have to up the challenge when the officers meet again in six months, which will mean March.
Markle said the goals were “too easy” for the officers to complete and so the standard will be raised.
Officer Andrew Turnbull topped the group with 70 push-ups, 63 sit-ups and 26 pull-ups. Officer Justin Miller was the first one to complete the 3-mile run with a time of 22.55 minutes. Officer Austin Burney was only seconds behind with a time of 22.55 minutes.
All of the officers participating went above the standards in most area. The range for completed push-ups went from 70 to 67, while the range for sit-ups went from 63 to 40.
After all of the events were completed, Markle handed out T-shirts to all the officers as well as to Mayor Dick Beck and Brookville Councilman Dave Ferringer who helped out by keeping time and a record of what each officer accomplished.
Markle noted in his remarks to the group that they helped each other to get ready for the event by pushing each. He noted he himself was motivated after one of his officers told him he was going to crush him in the challenge. The chief said that just made him work out more in preparation for Saturday’s challenge.
“Physical fitness is fundamental to everything,” Markle said, adding that when a person is fit they work harder and take less sick days.
The challenge will be held again in six months, Markle said, adding that he would give the officers the new standards this week so that they could begin working towards the new goal.
Beck told the officers that he was “proud of everybody” and that it was a good turnout for the first challenge. Only one full-time officer missed the event and Markle noted that was because he was in Florida. The remaining full-time officers all participated, including Austin Burney, Bo Gallagher, Justin Miller, Mickey Stormer and Andrew Turnbull.
Ferringer said he appreciated how the force has come together to get stronger – physically and mentally.
Markle said he’ll continue to hold the challenges every six months. He said in the military the service men and women are tested monthly and annually to maintain their fitness and he believes the police need to maintain their fitness level as well.
When asked how he think his first challenge went, Markle said he thought “it went awesome.” He participated in each event right along side his officers as he wants to lead by example. He said “you can’t set standards if you can’t do them yourself.”