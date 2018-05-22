BROOKVILLE — Nominations will soon be accepted for the first class in Brookville’s new Hall of Fame, which will be “an all-encompassing Hall of Fame,” according to Don Gill, president of the Brookville Area School Board.
Nomination forms will be available June 1 to July 31. “Very soon we will have a live link on the BASD site for the nomination form,” he said. It will include the qualifications for nomination. “We will be having a tent at the Laurel Festival to hand out applications. They will be available in the main office at the high school and we are going to ask businesses if they would be interested in having those application forms in their establishments.”
Gill said that the names of the persons to be inducted into the first class “will be announced prior to the Homecoming game on September 28. The induction ceremony will take place sometime early in 2019.”
School board member John Pozza said the inductees will be selected by “a committee comprised of business people and alumni, which will remain anonymous. We will be the ones reviewing and scoring the nominations.”
The form will have the criteria for nomination on one side and the application on the other. “Forms will be able to be filled out electronically, too,” Gill said.
During the board’s monthly meeting Monday night, several members praised the school staff for its work in hosting last week’s District 9 track meet, in which more than 20 schools were involved.
“We had a district track meet here on Friday, that was huge. It was a good sign for the school; all AA and AAA athletes were here,” Gill said. “I can’t list everybody in regard to this, but I do know that our faculty and staff stayed behind and worked. Dan Murdock Sr. did a fantastic job of helping put this together with the District 9 committee.”
Gill said “I know that it was busy out on the Boulevard. I was told by four different people from probably four different districts that they stopped at an establishment out on the Boulevard. That’s good for this town. Hopefully they went downtown as well. That’s what we want. Those are the kinds of things that these events bring. I appreciate all the work that everybody and anybody did, because it’s just one little thing that we do. We have wrestling and basketball tournaments, and I believe we need to continue that.”
Gill said he wanted to “give a shout out to Mr. Murdock and the athletic department. Putting everything together with that many athletes, and keeping it relatively on time. They did a great job.”
Superintendent Robin Fillman added, “Our building and grounds team is just amazing. We hear that with every event we bring in. Thank you, Bob (Fiscus), for all your team’s extra work. “
Pozza said he wanted to echo Gill’s comments. “That track event is so huge. I would like to see in the future that there could be greater involvement in the Brookville community. With that many people coming into town there are opportunities out there to take advantage of welcoming people into our community.”
At the beginning of the meeting student representative Dalynn Park gave her final report, highlighting a busy month of May. Following her report Fillman thanked “Dalynn for being our student representative. She has phenomenal leadership skills. She exhibits those every day, and has for a long time. It has been an honor to work with her, and a pleasure.” She presented a gift from the board.
Gill also thanked Park for her service, saying, “It was a pleasure to having you here, having your input. We hope you give future students who might fill your shoes a little bit of help, telling them we don’t bite, we just bark.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board is its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, June 11 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
