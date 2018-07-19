BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District is one step closer to realizing all its goals towards making the school buildings safer and more secure for students.
At recent meetings with students and the public, one of the goals identified was to have metal detectors placed in the schools, especially the high school. At last week’s public meeting held to discuss security issues, Superintendent Robin Fillman said that students in grades 9 to 12 are “very heavy with metal detectors. We kind of wondered why and to my surprise they said they thought it would cut down on drugs coming into the schools.”
The estimated cost for the metal detectors is $5,000 each, with five or six needed for the district, according to Fillman.
Monday night the school board accepted an anonymous donation of $20,000 to purchase four of the metal detectors. “This is a phenomenal donation,” Fillman said.
The board thanked the administrative staff for its efforts in making the public meeting happen, although some expressed disappointment that so few members of the community attended.
The board reviewed the preferences expressed during the meeting. “The overwhelming choice was a police officer. They felt it is very important that we have someone who is armed in our school, someone in a position of great authority. The second option was metal detecting and the third was a social worker or guidance counselor,” Fillman said. “That option is not off the table. We feel that is very important. We are going to spend this year really looking at how do we identify at-risk students and when do students need referred.”
Later in the meeting the board voted to table action on the purchase of a security system for the district through Open Systems. The system was demonstrated to the board earlier this year. Estimated cost would be slightly over $50,000.
Other financial matters
- The board also accepted a donation of $200 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles, to be used toward the fifth-grade field trip to Penn’s Cave.
- Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni was authorized to apply for a School Safety and Security Grant Program.
- The board approved the renewal of the district’s athletic insurance program at a cost of $10,060.
- The board accepted the PDE Performance Audit for the 2012-13 through 2015-16 school years.
Personnel
In preparation for the coming school year, numerous personnel positions were approved:
- Football: Scott Park, head coach; Nick Nosker, first assistant coach; Frank Varischetti, Jim Rush, Casey Belfiore, Gabe Bowley and Chris Dworek, assistant coaches. If the roster doesn’t meet 77 players, Dworek will be removed after three weeks.
- Football volunteers: Ryan Blochberger, Bob Fye, Todd Park, Jeff Park, Jonah Sampson, Nathan Bonfardine, Tom Krug, Jamie Lindermuth, John MacBeth and Logan Thrush. Study table volunteers are Fred Park and Ed Richards.
- Boys golf: Ben Pete, head coach; Jack Matson, volunteer.
- Girls golf: Alison Bernat, head coach.
- Cross country: Doug Roseman, head coach; Dan R. Murdock, assistant coach.
- Boys soccer: Dave Reitz, head coach; Kevin Wolfe, assistant coach; Justin Miller, volunteer.
- Assistant athletic director: Dan Murdock.
- Volleyball: Joyce Reitz, head coach; Ryan Blazosky, Gina London and Jennifer Lewis, volunteers.
- Cheerleading: BJ Barrick, head coach; Kylee Turek, assistant coach; Brianna Matthews, volunteer.
- Girls basketball: Jim McCracken and Karly Reinsel, assistant coaches.
- Resignations: John Kessler retired August 6 after 20 years as a custodian with the school district. His resignation was accepted with regret. Patricia Gordon resigned as a child(ren) specific aide to accept other employment; she will remain on the substitute list.
- Substitutes: Pamela Yates was placed on the list of substitute secretaries and business office assistants. Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Kylee Turek of Brookville and Karly Reinsel of Sigel, early childhood and special education.
- Aide: Sarah Kornbau was hired as a child specific aide (3 days per week) for the 2018-19 school year.
- Band camp: Hired to assist with band camp, to be held August 6-10, were Laura Grabigel, clarinet instructor; Abby Grabigel, saxophone instructor; Scotty Webber, percussion instructor; and Sean Evancik, trumpet instructor. Each will be paid at the BAEA contracted prevailing rate, a maximum of $500 per person.
Contracts
The following supplemental contracts were also approved:
- Stage manager; Deanna Owens.
- Musical: Deanna Owens, vocal director and first assistant orchestra; Mickey Truman, acting director; Melinda Burton, business manager and choreographer; Doug Roseman, second assistant scenery; and Celeste Reitz, costumes.
- Concerts/music: Deanna Owens, secondary orchestra and choir (maximum 6 each), choral director and assistant marching band director; Kyle Grabigel, secondary band (maximum 6), stage band and marching band director.
- High school department chairs: Tim Pospisil, science; Bruce Ferry and Nancee Miles, social studies; Donna Snyder and Jessi Smith, ELA; Amanda Carrico and Marilyn Himes, math; Kris Johnson, special education; Jake Lewis, technology education, art and FCS; Deanna Owens and Leslie Caylor, band and physical education; Angi Bowser, guidance.
• Elementary head teachers: Brittany Ankeny and Carol Brownlee, kindergarten; Jackie Carrier, first; Jen Palmer, second; Karen Shriver, third; Maria Heinrich, fourth; Ann Fritz, fifth, Amy Watson, sixth; Elice Hamaker, special education; Chris Hill, specials; Amy Guth, Title.
• Mentors: Jennifer Martz, Monica Martin, Kris Johnson, James Overly and Elice Hamaker
Administrative and committee reports were also reviewed and discussed.
Due to the proposed power outage the meeting was held in the high school cafeteria. The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, August 13 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
