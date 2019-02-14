BROOKVILLE — Members of the Brookville Area School Board are enthusiastically endorsing the request to have a junior high track program for boys and girls.
At its work session Monday evening, Superintendent Robin Fillman outlined the cost of starting the junior high program.
“The boosters presented to us that they would be taking care of the start up costs,” she said. “That would include uniforms as well as equipment” such as shot puts, javelins, discs and poles for vaulting “in the amount of about $1,600.”
She said the “annual cost as a school district would be about $9,050. That cost covers three coaches, workers for the meets and transportation for away meets. They are looking at six to seven meets a year and three invites.”
“We had a preliminary meeting with students, and we are looking at approximately 60 students, boys and girls, who are interested in participating. We do have several schools, 12 to be exact, that do compete in our district,” Fillman said.
She noted that parents have said, “This is an opportunity for boys and girls, a sport they can play in the spring, and it could be a feeder program to our high school track.”
Fillman asked the board to share their pros and cons of having a junior high track program.
Board member John Pozza said establishing the junior high track program “would set us apart from some of our neighboring school districts who do not have a junior high track program. We could enter into a co-op program with those schools so we could bring in “other students if less than 60 Brookville students are participating.
“Revenue would be generated by having invitationals. Our track facility is second to none. We have a very successful invitational every year and we generate significant revenue from that. We could have separate junior high invitational, and that would help support the program in addition to the Boosters,” Pozza said.
Board member Frank Bartley said, “The co-ed junior high track program would help our Title IX situation. Having coached junior high track, girls are still lagging behind in their athletic experience and confidence. It gives them a chance to really excel. It’s a great experience for them. I am 100 percent behind this as a co-ed program. It’s a good experience.”
Board member Rick Ortz also commented, saying, “I can see a couple of slight negatives possibly, but nothing that would overwhelm giving junior high kids a chance to compete and what it’s going to do for our junior high kids – that’s what they can do, run and jump and hop over things. I’m in huge favor of this.” Ortz said he had been thinking about it for six or eight months. “If we get one, I think it’s going to grow,” he said.
The board will vote on the proposal at next week’s meeting.
