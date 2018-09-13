BROOKVILLE — A smooth opening of the 2018-19 school year was applauded by the school board Monday night, when administrative reports were given to the board during its monthly work session.
Superintendent Robin Fillman thanked “the administration, faculty and staff and our students for a wonderful beginning of a new year. In particular the high school was a challenge, getting 700 kids through metal detectors every morning. I understand today it was 13 minutes. We are still massaging those plans. The students in our district are exceptional. They were patient. They were kind. They were respectful. No one gave anyone a hard time and I want to thank everyone.”
Board president Don Gill said, “I have a son who went through that and he and his friends that I’ve talked to had no problem with how you handled things. He said the second day was much better. We appreciate the work that the administration has put into implementing this plan on such a quick notice, and I know the kids appreciate it.”
Student board member
Welcomed to the board was senior Brynn Afton, who will be this year’s student representative to the board.
Committees – yes or no?
The board continued its discussion of the value of committees to the work of the board. “I think committees can be extremely valuable to the board, as long as we adhere to committees are directed by the board as a whole. They report back to the board with the understanding that even with recommendations it is still a vote of each member of the board,” Gill said.
Board member Fred Park agreed, saying committee members “do not make decisions, they just make recommendations.”
Members agreed that committees can be valuable to the board, but questioned which standing committees will be appointed. “I don’t have any objection to the concept” but “I don’t want to see committees created for the sake of committees being created,” Kerith Strano Taylor said. “I want to make sure we don’t have a handful of folks burdened with committee work.”
“As a board we have to decide what committees we do want,” Gill said. “I also think we can’t push all the work on a couple people, just because they have the time. I would want to put people in places where they feel comfortable.”
The board will continue its discussion on what the role of the committee is and how committees should work, what they are tasked with and what they should take back to the board.
Principals report
During her monthly report Ruthanne Barbazzeni, K-12 principal student services, reported on upcoming events in the schools.
- The annual Homecoming tailgate party will be held September 28 prior to the game against Moniteau.
- Rachel’s Challenge will be presented to all students on October 10 as part of Red Ribbon Week, which will begin October 8 with family movie night.
Jessica Lindsay, K-12 principal of curriculum, instruction and assessment, reported that the administrative team is working on a way to make it safer for parents picking up their children at Pinecreek Elementary School.
Meeting
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, September 17, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove Elementary School.
