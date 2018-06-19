BROOKVILLE — Kenneth Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, has been selected as the first Grand Marshal for the Brookville Laurel Parade on Saturday.
“I am pleased to have been selected as the Grand Marshal for the first Brookville Laurel Festival Grand Parade,” Burkett said.
He was instrumental in creating the Jefferson County History Center on Main Street. Recognized as a leader in the field of historical interpretation, the History Center has won numerous awards for the “Living on the Land” exhibit.
Under Burkett’s leadership, the JCHS developed the Scripture Rocks Park in Pine Creek Township. In its initial year of operation the park received about 12,000 visitors. The park has received statewide and national awards.
Burkett, a Brookville Area High School graduate, attended the Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, before turning his attention to archeology. He uncovered the Fishbasket Native American site along the Redbank Creek and has been active in numerous other digs in the United States and abroad.
In addition to his activities with the JCHS, Burkett serves on the board of directors of the Society for Pennsylvania Archeology, the North Fork Chapter of the Society for Pennsylvania Archeology, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors and served on the board of directors of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Brookville Laurel Festival is now accepting reservations for the grand parade, which will be held on Saturday.
Jointly sponsored by the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company and the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Company, the parade will march down Main Street to the sound of marching bands, numerous floats and fire trucks. Parade chairman Ron “Fuzzy” Young said that more than a dozen floats have been registered already but there is room for many more. To register for the parade, contact Young at the festival’s Facebook page: Brookville laurel festival.
The parade is not the only event going on that day. The day is officially dedicated as “Emergency Services Day” in honor of first responders. Young said there will be demonstrations throughout the day including vehicle extrications and an opportunity to take a whack at a (out of commission) Brookville police car!
The BVFC’s fleet of vehicles, including the new ladder truck, will be on display along Main Street as well as units from surrounding volunteer fire companies, emergency service vehicles and more. “It will be a full day of activities,” Young said.
