BROOKVILLE — Police Chief Vince Markle’s report to Brookville Borough Council at its meeting Tuesday night showed both a busy force and one that is involved in the community.
Markle said he and Mayor Dick Beck attended the send-off ceremony for the local Army Reserve group in Punxsutawney on March 28, with both he and Beck giving speeches. He noted that a few days later on March 30, the police escorted the Reserve Unit from the barracks to Interstate 80 as it headed for deployment to Iraq. He said it was early in the morning and quite a few people lined the streets of town to wish the unit well.
He also reported that he and the mayor attended a “zero tolerance” to violence assembly at the high school the evening of March 28 for parents with other law enforcement, including both Jefferson County Judge John Foradora and District Judge Gregory Bazylak. A second assembly for students was held the next morning.
Junior Council Member Dalynn Park thanked Markle for attending the assembly and talking with the students. She said it was very informative.
The assembly information took the students through the process that happens when a threat is made against the school and its students. While emphasizing the policy of “no tolerance” it also engaged the students to be a part of the solution by saying something if they hear or see anything. The school administration is also looking for students’ suggestions of what can be done to keep students safe.
Markle also informed the council that there has been no sighting of the coyote. He has spoken with the state Game Commission and all that has been seen on cameras have been raccoons, possums and skunks. The same goes for what’s being caught in traps.
In his overall report, Markle said the police department had 141 complaints, 68 violations, 69 warnings, 232 parking tickets, 19 misdemeanors, 17 drug cases and 19 summaries. He also said there with eight DUIs with five of them being drugs. Two of the eight cases were involved in accidents. He said one person’s blood alcohol level was 0.33 percent at noon, way over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
When asked by Councilman Randy Bartley if the subject of bringing back the SROs (School Resource Officers) was brought up at the assembly, Markle replied that a little has been discussed but nothing is chisled in stone at this time.
Fire report
The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company’s new ladder truck has arrived in Pennsylvania. Deputy Chief Ryan Pearsall reported that it will be getting equipment added to it before it arrives, hopefully by the end of next week. He said the old ladder truck has been taken out of service and will be going to a fire company in need in Arkansas.
If a ladder truck is needed before the new truck arrives, he said Reynoldsville’s fire company is the closest and can be here within minutes.
Actions taken
The council did act on a few items Tuesday night.
- Council appointed Councilman Rick Baughman to the Code Enforcement Appeal Board. Solicitor Jim Dennison said there should not be any conflict of interest as everything goes before the appeal board, not the council.
- Council appointed Councilwoman Karen Allgeier as the voting member to the PSAB conference with borough manager Dana Schreckengost named as alternate voting member.
- Allgeier was also approved to attend the JCDC luncheon in DuBois on April 12 as a representative of the council.
Old police car
Beck brought up the issue of disposing of the 2004 Ford Explorer, a part of the police fleet of vehicles. Beck noted that the motor is blown and the vehicle is rusted out, saying it would not pass inspection.
Pearsall suggested it be given over to the Fire Company to be cut up during the Laurel Festival. Council approved giving it over to the fire company. Pearsall said the vehicle could be towed outside the borough to be stored and towed back in when needed for the festival.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17. This will be the first meeting in which the council will have an abbreviated meeting with no department reports, although action can be taken. Committees will meet following the adjourning of the council meeting.
