BROOKVILLE — Third-graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School met the third-grade class at Bradley Creek Elementary School in Wilmington, North Carolina, Thursday afternoon — via Skype.
Bradley Creek Elementary School was one of the many schools that sustained damage when the powerful Hurricane Florence crossed the Carolinas in September.
To help restore the third-grade classrooms, local third-graders and their teachers collected several hundred new and lightly used books to send to the Bradley Creek third-graders.
The teachers also collected $250 to help rebuild their classroom.
“As part of the curriculum at Hickory Grove, students learn about leadership and public service opportunities in school, in their communities and in the state and nation,” Diane Amsler, third-grade teacher, explained. “Their lessons on good citizenship inspired them to help their fellow third-graders whose homes and schools were damaged by Florence.”
The schools exchanged PowerPoints with slide shows to familiarize the students with each other, Amsler said. “Through the PowerPoint, Hickory Grove students saw photographs showing the personal experiences of the students during the rescue and recovery period” following the hurricane.
Thursday afternoon Hickory Grove third-graders had an opportunity to meet the Bradley Creek third-graders on Skype. They asked questions about the hurricane, how it affected the school and students, and questions about the school in general. Third-graders from Bradley Creek answered each of the questions.
Cara Wagner welcomed the Bradley Creek students to the discussion. “We’re anxious to hear about your experience during the hurricane in North Carolina,” she said. “We are happy that you are safe; that’s what is important.”
Levi Walter asked the students what they did to prepare for the hurricane. A Bradley Creek student said he “put pictures in boxes and I took them with us. We closed the doors and took down flowers and anything special and put them in boxes and took them with us.” Another student said he lost some of his toys because he had left them outside.
The Bradley Creek students also talked about leaving their homes to stay with relatives during the storm. Describing the storm one student said it was “windy and I heard trees falling down. The lightning and thunder was loud.” Another student said “it rained 36 to 48 hours. The water averaged two feet deep in some places.” Students said they saw “a lot of debris, boxes, fish and tree bark” floating in the water. One boy said “everything that was in my house downstairs” floated away.
Mia Celesti asked the third-graders how they “took care of your pets during this difficult time.” A third-grade girl answered, “I put our cats in crates and our two dogs sat in the back seat with me and my sister until we got to Alabama, and we did the same thing on the way back.”
The students also compared regular and special class schedules. Bradley Creek students had several questions about how much snow there is in Brookville and how local students cope. “We try to get through it as best we can,” was the answer given by the Brookville students.
To close the Skype session Austin Kuntz thanked the Bradley Creek third-graders for “talking to us. We hope things get better for you.”
Amsler said “our third-graders were totally engaged during the Skype session as they watched and listened to the North Carolina students share how they felt during Hurricane Florence. The students and staff from Bradley Creek Elementary truly appreciated the books and money we sent to help them rebuild their classrooms. It was quite a learning experience for all of us.”
