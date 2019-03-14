BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners kept to a short meeting time wise but approved several items including the fees schedule for the Jefferson County Coroner’s office and an agreement with Sykesville Borough in regards a storm water project.
The coroner’s fee schedule deals with cremation authorizations, reports and related documents. The approved resolution also establishes a fee schedule for the lease of the county morgue, transportation of remains and storage of the same.
A cremation authorization will cost $50 per authorization. An autopsy report will cost $500, while a toxicology report and a coroner’s inquisition or report will cost $100 for each copy.
The hourly rate for research was set at $100/hour and is charged in 15-minute increments. Individual page copies that are not part of reports will follow the PA State Right-to-Know fees schedules.
As for the daily rates for storage of remains, the fee will be $50/day, not to exceed $500 and there will be no charge for the first 48 hours. Cremation fee was set at $2,000; removal from place of death fee is $350 and other transportation of the decedent is set at $100 flat charge plus $0.50 per mile.
In addition to the fees, anyone requesting reports will also be responsible for the postage costs.
The resolution also noted that other services that were not listed would be priced on a case by case basis, subject to the commissioners approval.
Aside from the fees schedule, it noted that all remains released to a funeral director will not be held longer than 10 days without written permission from the PA State Board of Funeral Directors.
The resolution is retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.
Storm water project
The commissioners entered into an agreement with Sykesville Borough to reimburse engineering costs as pertain to the installation of 500 linear feet of storm sewer precast concrete inlets and all required appurtenances to accommodate Symmco Inc. building expansion project in an amount not to exceed $28,000 through a grant from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.
Municipal waste ordinance
The commissioners adopted an ordinance regulating the collection, transportation, processing and disposal of municipal solid waste as is set forth in the Jefferson County Municipal Solid Waste Management plan.
Donna Cooper, executive director of Jefferson County’s Solid Waste Authority, noted there were just some language changes that was needed in the ordinance and then it will be implemented.
The ordinance requires anyone “engaged in the business of collection, hauling or disposing of municipal solid waste and source separated recycling materials generated in the county” must register with the authority prior to “engaging in such business or activity.”
The authority, with this ordinance, will identify designated facilities for disposal of municipal waste, govern the issuance, administration and revocation of hauler registration. While the ordinance does not interfere with any existing contracts, new contracts and renewals of existing contracts will need to conform to the requirements of the county plan, this ordinance and any rules or regulations set forth by the authority.
Electronics recycling
Cooper also noted that a electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection will be provided for Jefferson County residents only on Saturday, May 4, at Goodwill, 131 Preston Way, Falls Creek.
Pre-registration is required by going online at www.ecsr.net. Then select recylcing services, municipal recylcing event registration, May 4: Jefferson County (on right), May 4th date on calendar and finally your appointment time.
Residents without internet service may call 1-866-815-0016. There is a disposal fee schedule: $0.60 per pound for tube/CRT televisions and monitors; $0.40 per pound for all other electronics; $0.50 pound for paint; $1 per pound for household hazardous waste; $0.75 per pound for bulbs and batteries; and $4 each for propane gas grill tanks.
Household hazardous waste includes motor oil, antifreeze, batteries, bug sprays, flea repellants, car wax and polishes, degreasers, fluorescent lights, fuel additives, gasoline, kerosene, diesel, household cleaners, paints and stains, paint strippers and thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals and propane gas grill tanks (15 to 20 lb. size only).
Appointments
The commissioners re-appointed four people to the Jefferson County Municipal Authority. They are: Craig Coon, of Brookville, and John Hegburg, of Brookville. Their terms will expire Dec. 31, 2021. Also re-appointed are Bill Cooper, of Punxsutawney, whose term will expire Dec. 31, 2022, and James VanSteenberg, of Brookville, whose term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
The commissioners will next meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Jefferson Place. The county Jail Board meeting will take place that same day at noon, also at Jefferson Place.
