CORSICA — More than 500 people came to the annual free clothing distribution vent at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church Saturday.
The doors to the church opened at 9 a.m. but a line had already formed around the church by 8 a.m. Locals compared the event to Black Friday on the church’s Facebook page.
The clothing distribution day is held once a year, always the Saturday after Labor Day. This was the 13th year for the event.
Children’s items are the items the church most commonly runs out of. There were many packs of new underwear for children, and the church had already started to run out of some sizes by 9:30 a.m. and were completely out of all the boy’s underwear by 10 a.m.
Debbie Stephens, one of the church members in charge of the event, said all the clothes are donated to the church for the event. The church also offered hygiene products like toothbrushes, soaps and deodorants this year.
“We need far more than we get… Each year is different with what sizes go first,” Stephens said.
Some other churches in the area, she said, also help to gather clothes for the day. She is hoping to get more churches and clubs involved, so each group can be designated a specific product to gather.
This year, dentists Dr. Benjamin Carrico, of Strattanville, and Dr. James Rutkowski, of Clarion, donated the toothbrushes and dental floss they had available.
Stephens said the event benefits many families in the area, and they have found people to be traveling from further away since they started using social media. This year they had a woman come who had just gotten three new foster children who had no clothes with them. They also had people come from as far away as Kittaning, Tionesta and Big Run.
At the conclusion of the event, the church keeps any leftover children’s clothes in case of fires or children in need throughout the year. The church’s storage space is limited, so the Clarion Methodist Church collects the leftover adult clothes. They sell these and use the money to send children to church camp each summer.
“It just keeps on giving,” Stephens said of the clothes.
Members of the church come in every day for two weeks leading up to the distribution day to sort the clothes by size and category. She said many of the children of the church also help.
The church begins accepting donations in the middle of August.