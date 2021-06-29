ROSEVILLE — Alumni of the Corsica School will hold their 32nd reunion Saturday, August 14, at the Roseville Grange.
The reunion is open to all who attended the school as elementary or high school students.
The first school in Corsica opened November 11, 1869, as a one-room school with 34 pupils attending.
Highlights of the reunion will be a time for sharing pictures from activities and classes at the school, and recognition of alumni 90 years and older.
Among that group of alumni is the school’s oldest alumna, Faye Fleming, of Brookville, who celebrated her 101st birthday in March.
Fleming was born and spent her childhood on a farm in Clarion County, attending a country school. “I graduated from eighth grade, but we lived too far out of town to go to high school,” she said. “Three years later we moved to town. I started high school when I was 16 and graduated when I was 20.”
She said she liked math, and “took the business course.” Her teacher was Mr. King. “I also did home ec. Our home ec class was in a regular house, and we learned to keep house, cook and sew. I made a blouse in my sophomore year and they sent it to the farm show.”
Fleming said she “was never a very good singer, so I didn’t get into the chorus.” But she was a cheerleader for the school’s basketball team.
Reservations are now being accepted for the reunion. A social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m., with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are $15 per person, with a choice of stuffed chicken breast or braised steak. Reservations should be mailed to Carole Ray, 1113 Country Club Road, Brookville, PA 15825 by Saturday, July 31. For more information call 814-849-5047.