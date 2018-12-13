BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council has approved the 2019 budget with no tax increase Millage will remain at 16.515 mills, the same as this year.
The 16.515 mills includes: 13.49 mills for general purposes; .90 mills for street lighting; 1.1 mills for fire protection; .225 mills for the library; and .8 mills for debt service for a total of 16.515 mills.
Diamond Alley
Council approved a 90-day trial of making Diamond Alley one-way from Madison Street up to Hunt Alley. The fire company had requested the change for safety when arriving at the fire station for a call. When they turn onto Diamond Alley to the only parking available to them, it is difficult for those turning onto Diamond Alley from Madison to see traffic that may be coming down the alley.
The borough is going to try the one-way traffic flow for 90 days and if all goes well will make it permanent.
New contract
Council approved a new four-year contract with borough manager Dana Schreckengost. The contract begins in January.
The personnel committee also made a motion to allow Schreckengost to hire the part-time cleaning person for the borough building.
“She has done this before for us and since this person would work under her, I think she would be the best person to interview the person cleaning the offices,” Councilwoman Karen Allegier.
Schreckengost will handle the interviews and prior to the final hiring, the personnel committee will review it.
Police report
Police Chief Vince Markle reported the following activity for the police department in the past month: 183 calls for service, 64 citations, 72 warnings, 126 parking tickets, one felony, 17 misdemeanors, four drug arrests and 11 summaries.
He also noted that borough police officers have completed 187 classes completed on the Police1 website. The officers also qualified on the new Tasers and they Tasers have been put into operation. Markle also noted a donation from Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. for $250 to help out on the cost of Tasers and other things. The part-time officers are using the old Tasers until they phase out. Markle said they should get another six to 10 months’ use out of them.
Fire Co. report
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Pearsall said the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. had 12 runs in November, including one outside fire and one structure fire, five trees and lines down, one miscellaneous, one motor vehicle accident, one search detail, one police department assist and one EMS assist. All the ground ladders were tested on all the apparatuses and passed.
Pearsall noted that the fire siren back in service. It had a false trip and Centre Communications came to check it out but couldn’t find anything wrong so the fire company will continue to monitor it for a while.
The fire company officers for 2019 pretty much stayed the same, Pearsall said. Dave Miller is the Brookville Fire chief; Pearsall is deputy chief, Mike Allgeier is first assistant, Denny Allgeier is second assistant, and Chris Henry is third assistant. The fire company president is Brad Hice, Chris Trinidad is vice president, Mike Wonderling is the treasurer and Barb Haney is the secretary.
The next meeting of borough council will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18.
