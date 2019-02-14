BROOKVILLE — Arthur McKinley gave the Brookville Borough Council an update on the proposed Riverwalk project at last week’s council meeting.
He provided a PowerPoint presentation and noted that there has been a lot of support from both the council and Historic Brookville Inc. since the project was first proposed last spring. “Everybody we’ve talked to around the town has been very enthusiastic about this,” McKinley said.
He said, “Brookville is gifted with these three rivers right in the heart of the town and we’ve regrettably turned our backs on them but they remain a tremendous resource. And with almost no cost and a little bit of effort we could turn these rivers into a beautiful resource. The vision is a public-private partnership of the Borough of Brookville and Historic Brookville to lay out a 2.5 mile tree-lined gravel path following the rivers and making a nice loop and tying into the Redbank Trail and other things like the dam, the recreational fields, etc. And could create possibly a centerpiece memorial at the point, which is a much neglected but very prominent place in our village. And to encourage all kinds of new recreational activities such as walking, hiking, biking and so on but in a very safe, central village environment.
He provided a sketch of what the path would look like, noting that it would be approximately 5 feet wide at the top of the river banks. The top of the riverbanks is crucial he noted because they didn’t want to be impacting flood control or sensitive areas that are protected by federal, state or environmental laws. “There are sewer lines under some of the proposed areas, and we will obviously respect those and stay away from those with any tree plantings.”
McKinley noted that the proposed pathways almost exist in much of the project area and it would be only a matter of designating them as such and improving them.
Some area is borough owned land and there are sidewalks on the bridges on Pickering and South White Street that would connect pathways on both sides of the river in those areas.
McKinley said there were a couple of sections of borough-owned land that could be started with little effort. One such area was from Blake’s Bridge looking west along the river.
He went on to outline the planning stages. These include mapping surveys, getting needed permits, easements and right of ways, actual construction of a gravel path, planting trees, flowers on bridges, signing, benches, a centerpiece at the point and maintenance. He noted there were a lot of potential funding sources for the project.
He said the immediate next steps are to have the council agree on the project vision and planning stages, put people in charge, formally designate the right of way/easements and suggested getting the borough engineer involved with mapping, permits and approvals from the Army Corps of Engineers and environmental groups.
Mayor Dick Beck asked about keeping 4-wheelers off the pathway, if it is 5 feet ride. Council President Phil Hynes noted that 4-wheelers was a problem for Redbank Trail but said you have to try to enforce the rules and put up bollards where possible. Other than that it would be up to police to enforce.
It was also noted by several members of council that there are portions of the proposed river walk that would not be possible because of businesses that have a fence in the area where a path might go or that do not care for people to have access to the back of their business property. In those cases alternative routes could be done, McKinley noted, using borough streets and alleyways “as people already do” until meeting up with the river walk path again.
McKinley agreed with Hynes that he was looking for council’s continued support and getting the borough engineer involved.
Borough Manager Dana Schreckengost noted that it costs $100 to $150 per hour for the engineer’s services. At the moment there is no funding for the project at all.
Hynes noted that there is nothing in this year’s budget for the project but added that he thought McKinley was just looking to consult with the engineer and get some direction.
Councilman Bill Kutz said, “I don’t want to get in the situation to have to vote to raise taxes for this.”
Baughman said he isn’t against the project but he doesn’t want to waste money. “We need to do a lot of homework,” adding that this is a “big project.”
McKinley said it was up to the council if the project moves forward.
Bartley noted that reaching out to the Army Corp of Engineers to find out “what it can or can’t do.”
Hynes said Schreckengost could contact the Army Corp to get some feedback before getting the engineer involved.
Police report
Police Chief Vince Markle asked for council’s approval for a contract that puts all the standing mutual agreement between the police departments in other boroughs in Jefferson County. The new contract added in Sykesville Borough. Council approved the contract.
Markle reported that the police department had 186 calls in the past month; five drug arrests and arrested five men for human trafficking. “One of those individuals came to our town to trade drugs for a 15-year-old girl and a second individual actually was coming to purchase a 15-year-old girl. He wanted to take her out of the prostitution game and buy her for himself.”
Bartley commended the police department on its aggressive stance on predator stings and said that he has heard nothing but good things in Venango and Clarion counties in regards Brookville police efforts to stop human trafficking, adding that people have asked him at the courthouse in those counties “what are they doing over there (in Jefferson County); well you’re doing it right.”
Markle noted that Officer Turnbull had been sent to an FBI training on manipulating computers and he “did a great job and paid attention. He’s totally putting good information out there.”
The chief also noted that Officer Micky Stormer was named Officer of the Month for January.
He also said the department had an award made up for Robert Hetrick. “On Dec. 23, 2018, he was traveling in the area of Progress Street and observed a motor vehicle accident, got out of his vehicle and held the patient’s spine. The car was rocking back and forth. Officer Turnbull asked him Mr. Hetrick to switch places with him and Hetrick refused and kept holding the victim’s spine and put his life in danger for someone he didn’t really know, which needs brought to the attention of the community. It’s a great thing.”
Hetrick was expected to be at the meeting but was not so Markle said he would present him with the award, adding that he wanted to make note of Hetrick’s “bravery and being a good citizen of Brookville.”
Markle asked for an executive session for personnel reasons. Upon its return, council voted to allow Markle to hire a part-time officer. No name was given.
Municipal Authority
The council approved to piggyback on the borough Municipal Authority’s water/waste water project to replace a portion of a storm water line along Franklin Avenue. It’s currently a terracotta pipe. It would involve one inlet being replaced and 250 feet of linear line. This would go out to bid with the authority’s project and council is looking at a cost of $15,000 to $18,000. There is money in the borough budget for the project.
New dump truck
The borough applied for $11,000 from the county liquid fuels money to help offset the cost of a new dump truck. The count awarded $500 to the borough.
Shreckengost noted that there is a loan/grant program through USDA. The grant portion is based on the community and the other is based on a very low interest loan. The loan was in the 3 percent range for up to 10 years, but Shreckengost said a shorter term loan would be better.
Council approved a motion to allow Shreckengost to pursue the USDA loan/grant application.
Cleaning up
Baughman, who had spoken out earlier in the meeting about people who did not remove the snow from their sidewalks despite warnings and reminders, suggested that council should lead by example. He noted that council as a whole could get involved in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program in March. “It’s something maybe as a council we should look at really being a part of. And instead of being the guy hollering about it (the snow), be the ones out front showing we’re willing to start the process of keeping things cleaned up. We need to be willing to lead by example.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.