BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners last Wednesday approved the construction contract for the Service Center Paving Project to the low bidder, Jefferson Paving Corporation.
The bid approved is for $97,355.71. This project is being paid for by the county’s liquid fuel allocation provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Two bids were received. The other bid was from Glenn O. Hawbaker for $97,820.50.
The portion of Service Center road to be paved is from Route 28 intersection to the truck parking lot, along Service Center Road. The project is expected to begin at the beginning of August until the end of August.
Comprehensive plan
The commissioners also approved the adoption of resolution 2018-01 adopting the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan update, dated July 2018, as prepared by the Jefferson County Planning Commission and facilitated by the EADS Group.
Brad Lashinsky, Jefferson County director of Economic Planning and Development, said, “This is the final step in our planning commission with the comprehensive plan update. It has met state satisfaction. They’re fine with it.
“It will be available to anyone who wants a copy of it on disc. We’ll also try to put it on the county’s website.”
Hotel Tax allocation
Finally, the commissioners approved a project submitted by the Hotel Tax Committee. The project allocates $725 to the Jefferson County Historical Society for advertising purposes.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the commissioners will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Jefferson Place. The county Jail Board meeting will also take place that same day at noon at the Jefferson County Jail.
