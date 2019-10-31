This weekend Daylight Saving Time will end. On Saturday those who remember will turn their clocks back one hour. Those who don’t may find themselves late for church service Sunday morning.
Daylight Saving Time, which began on March 10 this year, was first observed in the United States in 1918. Today it starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This schedule began in 2007 when it began to follow the Energy Policy Act of 2005
That act changed the start of Daylight Saving Time from the first Sunday of April to the second Sunday of March and the end of was moved to November when before it had ended on the last Sunday in October.
Not every state follows this twice a year change. For the most part, Arizona and Hawaii keep the same time all year long while the state of Indiana first began using Daylight Saving Time in 2006.